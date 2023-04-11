USS Ralph Johnson lends a hand to the Guam community

Posted on Apr 12 2023

Sailors from Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) volunteer at the Island Girl Power community center in Dededo, March 31. (U.S. Navy/Shaina O’Neal)

ASAN, Guam—Sailors from USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 116) assisted local non-profit organization Island Girl Power at their center in Dededo last March 31.

During their visit, sailors helped IGP organize donations of clothing and furniture, which are sold at the Kurason i’Sengsong thrift store, and assisted local volunteers in the community garden. Proceeds from the thrift store help to fund IGP’s core program, which aims to create a safe environment for and empower young girls in Guam.

“We felt very enriched collectively from our experience at Island Girl Power,” said Lt. Yo Kim, USS Ralph Johnson’s chaplain. “We hope that the organization and beautification of the center will help the mission of IGP.”

Kim said it is important for visiting service members to connect with the local community. “Being able to serve and volunteer for the community helps us connect to the greater good and the beautiful people of the island,” he said.

IGP executive director Juanita Blaz thanked the sailors for their assistance at the center. “It’s always a big help when we get military volunteers in the center,” said Blaz. “It shows our community and our youth that there are people out there who care about them, and really helps us meet our mission to care for those who come through our doors.”

USS Ralph Johnson is an Arleigh Burke-Class guided-missile destroyer, capable of embarking two MH-60 variant helicopters with air warfare, submarine warfare, and surface warfare capabilities; designed to operate independently or with carrier strike groups, surface action groups, or amphibious ready groups. The ship is forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan.

SHAINA MARIE ONEAL

