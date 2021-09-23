CNMI entry requirements updated for unvaccinated travelers

Share











Effective Sept. 24, 2021, all inbound travelers who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 are required to quarantine for seven days in a designated government facility if they submit a negative PCR test dated no earlier than 48 hours prior to arrival, or 10 days if they do not submit a negative PCR test dated no earlier than 48 hours prior to arrival. Fully vaccinated travelers are still required to quarantine for five days in a designated government facility.

In an Office of the Governor news release yesterday, it said the revised entry requirements for unvaccinated travelers is based on guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

It said all travelers will still be tested for COVID-19 on arrival and on their fifth day in quarantine. Fully vaccinated travelers will be released after they test negative for COVID-19 on the fifth day.

Unvaccinated travelers will be tested on their fifth day in quarantine, but will be released on their seventh day if they test negative and have submitted a negative PCR test dated no earlier than 48 hours prior to arrival. Unvaccinated travelers who have not submitted a negative PCR test will be released on their tenth day if they test negative on their fifth-day test. The Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. may conduct additional PCR tests on the seventh or tenth day when deemed clinically necessary.

All travelers who test positive for COVID-19 will be isolated in the designated government facility for 10 days.

Fully vaccinated travelers must include their vaccination documentation in their mandatory health declaration form prior to their arrival. CDC Vaccination Record Cards are not acceptable vaccination records for the purpose of quarantining for five days only.

For individuals who were vaccinated in the CNMI, the CHCC Communicable Disease Investigation/Inspection team will look up CHCC vaccination records to verify that the individual is fully vaccinated.

For individuals who were vaccinated outside the CNMI, they will have to provide an official immunization record from their vaccine provider that must include the following information: name of immunization record provider, traveler’s name, traveler’s date of birth, type of vaccine administered, vaccine name, vaccine lot number, and vaccine administration date.

Essential workers requesting entry into CNMI must complete the essential worker request section within the online CNMI Mandatory Declaration Form at least three days prior to arrival. The request will be reviewed by the CNMI Territorial Health Official for a decision. Not all requests are automatically approved.

Travelers who are requesting Critical or Essential Work approval will be evaluated based on the strength of work justification, point of origin, negative PCR test results dated no more than 72 hours prior to arrival, COVID-19 vaccinations, and transit/flight plans. Grantees are required to practice COVID-19 precautions at all times and abide with other establishments’ social distancing expectations.

Essential workers may report to work after receiving their test results from specimen collected on the day of arrival and approval of job-site assessment. Travelers in this category are urged to communicate with the CNMI Territorial Health Official via travelers.health@chcc.health in advance of planning their trip to the CNMI.

An “essential worker” is one listed in the Essential Critical Infrastructure Workers Advisory List accessible from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Cybersecurity, and Infrastructure Security Agency at http://www.cisa.gov/critical-infrastructure-sectors.

The CNMI, while recognizing CISA categories, has established a local process to consider modified quarantine for certain essential work needs critical for CNMI. Simply being in a CISA category should not be perceived as a reason to be exempted from our local procedures, nor does it confer “approved essential worker” for the CNMI.

All travelers are encouraged to fill out their health declaration form prior to arrival at https://governor.gov.mp/covid-19/travel.

Additionally, the COVID-19 Infoline has a new number and operating hours. For comments, concerns, and inquiries regarding entry or quarantine protocols, call (670) 488-0211 or email travel@vaccinatecnmi.com. The hotline runs from 8am to 8pm, Monday to Sunday.

The CNMI is reminded to watch out for misinformation and to follow updates directly from the Governor’s COVID-19 Task Force and CHCC. The spread of misinformation is just as dangerous as the virus itself.

If you are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, contact the CHCC Tele-Triage hotline at (670) 233-2067. The hotline runs 24 hours a day, seven days a week. (PR/Saipan Tribune)