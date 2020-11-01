CNMI files another lawsuit against IPI

The CNMI government has filed another lawsuit against Imperial Pacific International (CNMI) LLC in an attempt to collect on the unpaid balance on its tax return.«

The CNMI Division of Revenue and Taxation collection branch has filed a new tax lien against IPI in both the Superior Court and the U.S. District Court for the NMI.

The Division of Tax and Revenue claims that IPI has an unpaid balance of $176,880.70, hence the tax lien notice under Commonwealth tax law.

According to Collection manager Richard F. Santos, the balance represents business gross revenue tax or BGRT monthly return and employer’s quarterly withholding.

Santos said the division has demanded a payment from IPI on multiple occasions but the balance remains unpaid.

The notice noted that there is a lien in favor of the CNMI on all property and rights to property belonging to the taxpayer for the amount of these taxes and any additional penalties, interest, and costs that may accrue

From January to March 2020, the Division of Revenue and Taxation assessed that IPI has an unpaid balance of $169,388.94 in employer’s withholding tax.

In addition, IPI has an unpaid $7,491.76 BGRT for the tax period ended June 30, 2020, the division stated.

Previously, the division said IPI owed the CNMI government $9,416,887.09 in unpaid BGRT taxes.

Kimberly Bautista | Reporter
Kimberly Albiso Bautista has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.

