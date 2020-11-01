Court OKs transfer of man in aggravated identity theft case

Posted on Nov 02 2020
The U.S. District Court for the NMI has approved the request of the U.S Probation Office to transfer to the U.S. District Court for Guam the probation jurisdiction of a man convicted for aggravated identity theft for violating the terms of his probation while in Guam.

Chief Judge Ramona V. Manglona of the U.S. District Court for the NMI has granted the request of U.S. Probation Officer Greg Arriola to transfer Ronnie Sanchez’s case to the District Court for Guam.

The probation officer said that Sanchez relocated to Guam on Aug. 15, 2020, to be with his family, and his supervision term was then transferred to the District for Guam probation office.

On Oct. 11, 2020, Arriola said he received an email from his supervisor regarding Sanchez’s use of meth and that Sanchez admitted to using methamphetamine on June 1, and June 6, 2020, and to smoking marijuana on June 2, 2020.

Sanchez was convicted of aggravated identity theft in Texas back in 2019. Sanchez bought $1,000 worth of items from Oct. 28, 2016 to Nov. 4, 2016, using illegally obtained debit and credit cards. He was sentenced to two years in prison and ordered to pay $3,260 in restitution and $100 court assessment fees.

Sanchez’s probation started on Nov. 15, 2019 and is scheduled to end on Nov. 4, 2020. (Kimberly A. Bautista)

