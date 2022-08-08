CNMI Judiciary getting $303K for viability study for a veterans’ mental health court

By
|
Posted on Aug 09 2022

Tag: ,
Share

The CNMI Judiciary is receiving $303,000 in federal funds to be used to study the viability of a veterans’ mental health treatment court in the Marianas.

Delegate Gregorio Kilili C. Sablan (D-MP) disclosed in his e-kilili newsletter over the weekend that the U.S. Department of Justice has confirmed that the Commonwealth Judiciary is getting a Byrne Discretionary Community Project funding.

Sablan said the grant funding is from an earmark request that he had included in the Appropriations Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, and Science bill for fiscal year 2022.

“With the help of federal funding, this project is hopefully the first major step toward the permanent establishment of a veterans’ mental health court that can serve the specific needs of the veteran population in our islands,” he said.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com

Related Posts

0

Mobile clinic boosts CHCC’s health outreach services on Saipan

Posted On Jul 20 2022
, By
0

Wanted: Chamorro speakers for linguistic study

Posted On Jun 29 2022
, By
0

COTA awarded $800K for ferry study, transpo master plan

Posted On Jun 28 2022
, By
0

Pride Marianas Youth holds health fair at NMC

Posted On Jun 22 2022
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

This poll is no longer accepting votes

How do you prefer to read the Saipan Tribune?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2022 - April 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

August 2022

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

CUC ADVISORIES - August 8, 2022

Posted On Aug 08 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - August 2, 2022

Posted On Aug 02 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS -August 1, 2022

Posted On Aug 01 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Weather Forecast

August 9, 2022, 6:08 AM
Clear
Clear
26°C
real feel: 32°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 93%
wind speed: 1 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 1 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:01 AM
sunset: 6:44 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune