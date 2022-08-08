CNMI Judiciary getting $303K for viability study for a veterans’ mental health court

Share











The CNMI Judiciary is receiving $303,000 in federal funds to be used to study the viability of a veterans’ mental health treatment court in the Marianas.

Delegate Gregorio Kilili C. Sablan (D-MP) disclosed in his e-kilili newsletter over the weekend that the U.S. Department of Justice has confirmed that the Commonwealth Judiciary is getting a Byrne Discretionary Community Project funding.

Sablan said the grant funding is from an earmark request that he had included in the Appropriations Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, and Science bill for fiscal year 2022.

“With the help of federal funding, this project is hopefully the first major step toward the permanent establishment of a veterans’ mental health court that can serve the specific needs of the veteran population in our islands,” he said.