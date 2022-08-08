Hyatt’s Skipper’s Beach Bar temporarily closed for upgrade

Share











Saipan’s favorite happy hour spot, Skipper’s Beach Bar at the Hyatt Regency Saipan, is temporarily closed since Monday until Aug. 11, Thursday. It will undergo an upgrade so guests will continue to experience maximum “sunset” experience while sipping their favorite cocktail.

In the meantime, Hyatt Regency Saipan’s Lobby Lounge re-opens from 4:30pm to 8:30pm daily and will be serving drinks and your favorite cocktails to help you finish the day on a positive vibe.

Hyatt Regency Saipan was established in the CNMI in 1981 and is the first international hotel on the island. We are committed to deliver the Hyatt experience that is centered on authentic hospitality, relaxation and making a difference in people’s lives.

For more information, call (670) 234-1234, visit our Facebook page: Hyatt Regency Saipan, check our Instagram: @hyattregencysaipan, or visit the website: http://saipan.regency.hyatt.com. (PR)