CNMI logs its 20th COVID death; 100,150 vaccines administered

The CNMI reported its 20th COVID-19-related death late Sunday night, just a day before the CNMI marked a milestone in its fight against the pandemic, registering a total of 100,150 COVID-19 vaccines, according to the Stay Safe CNMI webpage on Facebook.

The latest fatality—the CNMI’s 17th COVID-19-related death since Oct. 28, 2021—comes as the CNMI hit a 97% full vaccination rate yesterday.

In the same news release on Sunday night, the Governor’s COVID-19 Task Force and the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. also reported that 49 individuals were confirmed positive for COVID-19 through surveillance and travel testing on Jan. 8. Of these 49 new cases, 30 were found through contact tracing, 13 through community testing, and six through travel testing. CHCC reported that all 49 have been isolated and are being actively monitored. CHCC also reported that the vaccination statuses of the new cases were pending verification.

As of Jan. 8, there have been 2,898 recoveries and 442 active cases since Oct. 28. As of Jan. 9, there were 12 active hospitalizations: six unvaccinated, six vaccinated, one a ventilator, and one was discharged.

Upgrade your cloth masks

In related news, during a radio news briefing last Friday CHCC chief executive officer Esther L. Muña advised swapping out cloth face masks for surgical face masks to better protect yourself against COVID-19 and its highly transmissible variants.

“There’s been a lot of questions about the type of mask to use with the highly-transmissible omicron and delta [COVID-19 variants]. When I see people wearing cloth masks, I often have to tell them to please make sure you have a [surgical face mask] under, or do not use the cloth mask at all,” said Muña.

Along with recommending the commonly-found surgical face masks, Muña also recommended using N95 or KN95 face masks.