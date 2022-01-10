Man accused of strangling another over marijuana pipe

By
|
Posted on Jan 11 2022
Share

The Superior Court imposed a $10,000 cash bail on a man who allegedly strangled another man because he had asked for his marijuana pipe back.
During a bail hearing, Superior Court Associate Judge Joseph Camacho imposed a $10,000 cash bail on Anthony Borja Cepeda, 51, for allegedly strangling a man and slapping the man’s girlfriend because the victim asked Borja to return his marijuana pipe.

Cepeda, who is facing charges of assault and battery, assault, and disturbing the peace, was remanded back to Department of Corrections custody and was ordered to return to court for a preliminary hearing on Jan. 12 at 10am and for an arraignment on Jan. 24 at 9am.

Assistant public defender Emily Thompson represented Cepeda during the hearing while assistant attorney general Carmen Borja appeared for the government.

According to court documents, police had responded to a disturbance in San Antonio last Jan. 4, 2022. At the scene, the victim told police that problem started when he sent a text message to Cepeda, asking him to return a marijuana pipe that the defendant had borrowed.

The victim said he was inside his apartment when Cepeda walked to the front of his apartment unit and started shouting his name and cussing at him. The victim said Cepeda threatened to kill him, beat him up, and break his head.

When the victim tried to call 911, he said Cepeda became aggressive and walked toward the victim and started pushing him. Cepeda then grabbed the victim by the shirt with his left hand while using his right hand to strangle his neck. When the victim managed to get away, Cepeda allegedly followed him inside the house and punched him several times.

The victim’s girlfriend attempted to stop Cepeda, but the defendant allegedly slapped her with his right hand on the right cheek.

Shortly after, Cepeda’s brother entered the apartment and pulled Cepeda out of the unit, putting a stop to the commotion. Cepeda and his brother then left the scene in a sedan.

KIMBERLY B. ESMORES
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Should the CNMI government lower the Community Risk Level from Green (safest level)?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

November 2021 - January 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

4 New Year’s resolutions for a healthier environment in 2022

Posted On Jan 06 2022

Guam Shoreline Atlas study to support coastal preservation efforts

Posted On Dec 23 2021

Precinct 2 sets yearend village cleanup

Posted On Dec 16 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - January 11, 2022

Posted On Jan 11 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - January 10, 2022

Posted On Jan 10 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - January 4, 2022

Posted On Jan 04 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

January 11, 2022, 6:22 AM
Cloudy
Cloudy
25°C
real feel: 30°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 96%
wind speed: 0 m/s N
wind gusts: 0 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:46 AM
sunset: 6:04 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune