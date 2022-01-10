Man accused of strangling another over marijuana pipe

Share











The Superior Court imposed a $10,000 cash bail on a man who allegedly strangled another man because he had asked for his marijuana pipe back.

During a bail hearing, Superior Court Associate Judge Joseph Camacho imposed a $10,000 cash bail on Anthony Borja Cepeda, 51, for allegedly strangling a man and slapping the man’s girlfriend because the victim asked Borja to return his marijuana pipe.

Cepeda, who is facing charges of assault and battery, assault, and disturbing the peace, was remanded back to Department of Corrections custody and was ordered to return to court for a preliminary hearing on Jan. 12 at 10am and for an arraignment on Jan. 24 at 9am.

Assistant public defender Emily Thompson represented Cepeda during the hearing while assistant attorney general Carmen Borja appeared for the government.

According to court documents, police had responded to a disturbance in San Antonio last Jan. 4, 2022. At the scene, the victim told police that problem started when he sent a text message to Cepeda, asking him to return a marijuana pipe that the defendant had borrowed.

The victim said he was inside his apartment when Cepeda walked to the front of his apartment unit and started shouting his name and cussing at him. The victim said Cepeda threatened to kill him, beat him up, and break his head.

When the victim tried to call 911, he said Cepeda became aggressive and walked toward the victim and started pushing him. Cepeda then grabbed the victim by the shirt with his left hand while using his right hand to strangle his neck. When the victim managed to get away, Cepeda allegedly followed him inside the house and punched him several times.

The victim’s girlfriend attempted to stop Cepeda, but the defendant allegedly slapped her with his right hand on the right cheek.

Shortly after, Cepeda’s brother entered the apartment and pulled Cepeda out of the unit, putting a stop to the commotion. Cepeda and his brother then left the scene in a sedan.