CNMI military affairs bureau launches its official website

By
|
Posted on Dec 06 2022

Tag:
Share

The Commonwealth Bureau of Military Affairs has launched its official website to provide members of the public a designated online resource to learn about all military activities occurring in the CNMI, to include proposed military programs that the U.S. Department of Defense is pursuing to implement on our islands.

The website—which can be accessed at https://cbma.gov.mp/—provides supporting resources regarding military activities in the CNMI, to include applicable federal laws, regulations, and executive orders governing natural resources and the environment that the Department of Defense must comply with, which covers all military activities in the CNMI, said Glenna Sakisat Palacios, special assistant for military affairs.

The website is a work-in progress. “We have in our possession over 40,000 accessible records that we have gathered over the past three years and those records will eventually be made available on the website for ready access by members of our communities, to include information of upcoming military training schedules,” said Palacios.

Photo shows the homepage of the Commonwealth Bureau of Military Affairs’ official website. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

One of the great features of the website, Palacios said, is that it would enable the public to get involved by submitting comments, thoughts, or questions about any military projects or the overall U.S. military program in CNMI, and to subscribe to updates on military activities in the CNMI. (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

MRA
0

Camacho, Yumul raise CNMI flag

Posted On Dec 05 2022
, By
MRA
0

Cuki leads CNMI domination in Turkey Cross

Posted On Nov 30 2022
, By
0

AD administration to open CNMI finance books as 1st act in office

Posted On Nov 30 2022
, By
0

Tina Sablan soundly lost once again—and that is a CNMI win

Posted On Nov 29 2022
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

This poll is no longer accepting votes

Instead of using P.O. boxes, do you support the idea of home delivery of mail in the CNMI?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

August 2022 - October 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

November 2022

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - December 2, 2022

Posted On Dec 02 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - November 29, 2022

Posted On Nov 29 2022
Notices

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - November 18, 2022

Posted On Nov 18 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

December 6, 2022, 7:06 AM
Rain
Rain
27°C
real feel: 31°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 90%
wind speed: 4 m/s E
wind gusts: 4 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:30 AM
sunset: 5:46 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune