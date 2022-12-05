CNMI military affairs bureau launches its official website

Share











The Commonwealth Bureau of Military Affairs has launched its official website to provide members of the public a designated online resource to learn about all military activities occurring in the CNMI, to include proposed military programs that the U.S. Department of Defense is pursuing to implement on our islands.

The website—which can be accessed at https://cbma.gov.mp/—provides supporting resources regarding military activities in the CNMI, to include applicable federal laws, regulations, and executive orders governing natural resources and the environment that the Department of Defense must comply with, which covers all military activities in the CNMI, said Glenna Sakisat Palacios, special assistant for military affairs.

The website is a work-in progress. “We have in our possession over 40,000 accessible records that we have gathered over the past three years and those records will eventually be made available on the website for ready access by members of our communities, to include information of upcoming military training schedules,” said Palacios.

One of the great features of the website, Palacios said, is that it would enable the public to get involved by submitting comments, thoughts, or questions about any military projects or the overall U.S. military program in CNMI, and to subscribe to updates on military activities in the CNMI. (PR)