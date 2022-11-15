CNMI SBDC to host Small Business Night at NMC again

File photo shows patrons of CNMI Small Business Development Center’s Small Business Night in May visit a vendor. The CNMI SBDC will be hosting another Small Business Night on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. (NMC)

Shop local and shop small this holiday season!

Individuals who are looking for gifts to buy for the upcoming holiday season are invited to visit the CNMI Small Business Development Center’s Small Business Night at the Northern Marianas College on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022 from 5pm to 8pm.

Thursday’s event will feature local entrepreneurs and their products and services:

Find curated holiday gift sets by Islandry670, Chiku Chiku, Neni Girl Nails, Bonitu Basula, Candle J Saipan, and LP Beautyy.

The event will also feature amazing home decor by E&R Enterprises, Seasoned with Hafa Adai, and Cherrymoon Co.

Build up an appetite for food products to be sold by Tyler’s Gelatte Stone, La Mesa Kusina, El Bishu, Chagi Norf Kitchen, Saipan Snaps, LLC., and Camille’s Cookies and Crumbles.

Get ready for the holiday season with clothing by Masisu Athletics and Mijana Official.

The holiday season would not be complete without family photos. Book a session with Samantha Salamon Photography or book Bobole’s Novelties & Rentals for your next holiday party.

The event will take place at the NMC Mango Terrace (located in the center of NMC’s campus). For each purchase made, patrons will receive one free ticket for a chance to win raffle prizes donated by the vendors.

Interested small businesses may contact mercilynn.palec@marianas.edu for vendor information or call (670) 237-6888. (NMC)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

