More than 200 TJSHS volunteers help complete MSP Campus Beautification

Led by Marianas School Pride advisers and ambassadors, 233 students and staff of Tinian Jr./Sr. High School took part in the Marianas School Pride Campaign’s Campus Beautification contest from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30.

As part of the MSP Campus Beautification contest, the TJSHS Stallions were able to clean and repaint the school’s sidewalks and curbs.

The MSP Campaign is part of the Governor’s Council of Economic Advisers’ school outreach program that engages students, advisors, and school administrators to improve the quality of their campus life and to take pride in where they live, learn, and play.

The Stallions, which is what TJSHS students call themselves, spent three hours on the first day cleaning and repainting the front part of their campus, and 85 students and staff spent a few hours on the second day finishing the first phase of the project.

“The students were excited and inspired to be part of a caring community and have that good feeling of ownership of a safe and clean environment,” said Lizabeth Hofschneider, TJSHS principal. Hofschneider is also the school’s MSP adviser.

The TJSHS’s successful turnout could not have been possible without the support of the students. Hofschneider stated that the TJSHS Student Council organized a point system for all participating classes for every school function.

“The STUCO put in place a point system for all participating classes on all activities, fundraisers, and pep rallies. This includes the MSP campus beautification. STUCO will total the points, and the class that earns the most points will be named the best class of the year at the end of the school year,” said Hofschneider.

To complete their project, the TJHSH Stallions will expand their efforts to the left side of the school front. The TJSHS will soon see a bright, yellow parking lot that will improve visibility for all motorists.

When asked about the importance of beautification, Hofschneider said a beautiful, clean environment brings pride and ownership that students can enjoy every day.

“Getting involved in beautifying our school brings pride and ownership to the clean environment that we can enjoy every day. That pride becomes an inspiration to come to school every day and enjoy learning and spending time with friends,” said Hofschneider. “To all our students in TJSHS, keep up the good spirit of working together to attain our goal to make our alma mater the most beautiful and cleanest school in the CNMI!”

