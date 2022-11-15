More than 200 TJSHS volunteers help complete MSP Campus Beautification

By
|
Posted on Nov 16 2022

Tag:
Share

A total of 233 students and staff of Tinian Jr./Sr. High School pose for a souvenir picture after participating in the Marianas School Pride Campaign’s Campus Beautification contest from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30. The TJSHS Stallions were able to clean and repaint the school’s sidewalks and curbs. (GCEA)

Led by Marianas School Pride advisers and ambassadors, 233 students and staff of Tinian Jr./Sr. High School took part in the Marianas School Pride Campaign’s Campus Beautification contest from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30.

As part of the MSP Campus Beautification contest, the TJSHS Stallions were able to clean and repaint the school’s sidewalks and curbs.

The MSP Campaign is part of the Governor’s Council of Economic Advisers’ school outreach program that engages students, advisors, and school administrators to improve the quality of their campus life and to take pride in where they live, learn, and play.

The Stallions, which is what TJSHS students call themselves, spent three hours on the first day cleaning and repainting the front part of their campus, and 85 students and staff spent a few hours on the second day finishing the first phase of the project.

“The students were excited and inspired to be part of a caring community and have that good feeling of ownership of a safe and clean environment,” said Lizabeth Hofschneider, TJSHS principal. Hofschneider is also the school’s MSP adviser.

The TJSHS’s successful turnout could not have been possible without the support of the students. Hofschneider stated that the TJSHS Student Council organized a point system for all participating classes for every school function.

“The STUCO put in place a point system for all participating classes on all activities, fundraisers, and pep rallies. This includes the MSP campus beautification. STUCO will total the points, and the class that earns the most points will be named the best class of the year at the end of the school year,” said Hofschneider.

To complete their project, the TJHSH Stallions will expand their efforts to the left side of the school front. The TJSHS will soon see a bright, yellow parking lot that will improve visibility for all motorists.

When asked about the importance of beautification, Hofschneider said a beautiful, clean environment brings pride and ownership that students can enjoy every day.

“Getting involved in beautifying our school brings pride and ownership to the clean environment that we can enjoy every day. That pride becomes an inspiration to come to school every day and enjoy learning and spending time with friends,” said Hofschneider. “To all our students in TJSHS, keep up the good spirit of working together to attain our goal to make our alma mater the most beautiful and cleanest school in the CNMI!”

For more information or to participate in the Marianas School Pride Campaign or to become a sponsor, visit the GCEA website at cnmieconomy.com or contact the Council at gceacnmi@gmail.com. (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

0

Bridge Investment aids TJSHS chapters of honor society

Posted On Jun 08 2016
, By
0

High hopes for Tinian’s Natural Hi

Posted On Feb 19 2016
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Do you intend to participate in the runoff election on Nov. 25?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

August 2022 - October 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

November 2022

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - November 15, 2022

Posted On Nov 15 2022
community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - November 11, 2022

Posted On Nov 11 2022
Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - November 2, 2022

Posted On Nov 02 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

November 16, 2022, 10:11 AM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
30°C
real feel: 34°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 69%
wind speed: 6 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 6 m/s
UV-Index: 3
sunrise: 6:19 AM
sunset: 5:44 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune