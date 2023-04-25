CNMI SBDCN presents at MHS Career Day
Members of the CNMI Small Business Development Center Network team were recently invited as guest presenters to Marianas High School juniors and seniors.
Presenters were encouraged to share how high school, postsecondary education, and professional experiences shaped their careers and how their careers helped shape the CNMI.
The purpose for the career day was to introduce high school students to a variety of career paths in the CNMI. Students were able to engage with professionals from various departments, agencies, and businesses.
The following CNMI SBDCN team members participated:
● Mercilynn K. Palec, associate network director
● Roman Tudela, marketing manager/outreach specialist
● Charmaine Hofschneider, administrative office manager
Stemming from different educational and professional backgrounds, Palec, Tudela, and Hofschenider now work collaboratively under the CNMI SBDCN to service the emerging and established businesses of the CNMI. (PR)