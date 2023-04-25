COMMUNITY BRIEFS – April 26, 2023

By
|
Posted on Apr 26 2023
Share

UOG Board of Regents meeting on April 27

The regular meeting of the University of Guam Board of Regents is scheduled for 5:30pm on Thursday, April 27, 2023, in the Silent Room, RFK Library, UOG. The meeting will be publicly accessible by registering for Zoom access at https://zoom.us/j/98937525538. A working session will be held in the President’s Conference Room at 4:30pm.

A broadcast of the 5:30pm meeting via video livestream will be available on the UOG YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/uogtritons.

For special accommodations, contact the ADA coordinator at 735-2244 or (TTY) 735-2243. Live closed captioning is available through a website link provided within the online meeting. (PR)

Jury selection on May 1 is cancelled

This is to inform all prospective jurors on panel “23AS” that the jury selection scheduled for May 1, 2023, at 8:30am is cancelled until further notice.  For more information, contact Clerk of Court Patrick Diaz at Superior Court at (670) 236-9783 or (670) 783-8522.  (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Do you agree with the Commonwealth Utilities Corp.’s move to strictly enforce the rule to cut utility services to agencies/groups with large unpaid arrears?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2023 - April 2023 Issue

Today’s Front Page

April 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 24, 2023

Posted On Apr 24 2023
community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 19, 2023

Posted On Apr 19 2023
Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 10, 2023

Posted On Apr 10 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

April 26, 2023, 6:09 AM
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
26°C
real feel: 28°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 87%
wind speed: 6 m/s E
wind gusts: 6 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 5:56 AM
sunset: 6:33 PM
© 2023 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune