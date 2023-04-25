COMMUNITY BRIEFS – April 26, 2023

Share











UOG Board of Regents meeting on April 27

The regular meeting of the University of Guam Board of Regents is scheduled for 5:30pm on Thursday, April 27, 2023, in the Silent Room, RFK Library, UOG. The meeting will be publicly accessible by registering for Zoom access at https://zoom.us/j/98937525538. A working session will be held in the President’s Conference Room at 4:30pm.

A broadcast of the 5:30pm meeting via video livestream will be available on the UOG YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/uogtritons.

For special accommodations, contact the ADA coordinator at 735-2244 or (TTY) 735-2243. Live closed captioning is available through a website link provided within the online meeting. (PR)

Jury selection on May 1 is cancelled

This is to inform all prospective jurors on panel “23AS” that the jury selection scheduled for May 1, 2023, at 8:30am is cancelled until further notice. For more information, contact Clerk of Court Patrick Diaz at Superior Court at (670) 236-9783 or (670) 783-8522. (PR)