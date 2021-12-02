CNMI sees fuel price rollback three weeks in a row

Posted on Dec 03 2021

Late yesterday afternoon, Mobil Oil Marianas took the lead with a 15-cent reduction in fuel prices. (KIMBERLY BAUTISTA)

The CNMI saw another cut in fuel prices just a week since its last 10-cent roll back.

This means fuel companies have been reducing their prices nearly three weeks in a row.

Late yesterday afternoon, Mobil Oil Marianas took the lead with a 15-cent reduction in fuel prices. Mobil’s Extra fuel dropped from $ 4.96 a gallon to $4.81. Mobil also dropped its Supreme fuel from $5.41 to $5.26 while its diesel rolled back from $5.23 a gallon to $5.08.

Shell Marianas has yet to reduce its prices as of 6:30pm yesterday but both oil companies typically mirror each other’s price changes, so Shell is expected to impose the same reduction today.

A gas attendant told Saipan Tribune it seems that the Marianas is mirroring the Philippines in terms of oil trends.

“The Philippines has also been reducing its fuel for the past month or so. When the Philippines increase, we did too. I’m hopeful that we will continue to see decreases in prices at least until the end of 2021 with the way gas trends are going in the Philippines,” he said.

A 27-year-old motorist said it was like an early present when she pulled up at Mobil to see that the gas price had gone down.

“I was honestly contemplating whether to gas up today because when I passed by the Mobil station near my house, it was still $4.96. When I got to Garapan, I couldn’t believe my eyes, it went down like cents. I was like ‘I’m definitely going to get gas now,’” she said.

She added that a few cents may not seem like a lot but for indigent people, it makes a difference.

“I couldn’t even get a gallon of gas with my $5 like a month ago. Now, my $5 gets me a gallon and some. It really makes a difference for someone like me. It’s like a little early holiday discount,” she said.

Another local motorist, a 48-year-old male, said he was so excited to see another rollback.

“It’s like a little good news this holiday season. I’m definitely going to full tank my car and go strolling while I can,” he joked.

Kimberly B. Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly Albiso Bautista has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.

