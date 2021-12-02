JGO Committee subpoenas DPS chief Deleon Guerrero

JGO Committee chair Celina R. Babauta (D-Saipan)and Department of Public Safety Commissioner Robert Alepuyo Deleon Guerrero

The House of Representatives Judiciary and Governmental Operations Committee subpoenaed Department of Public Safety Commissioner Robert Alepuyo Deleon Guerrero yesterday to summon him before the committee, which is investigating Gov. Ralph DLG Guerrero’s expenditures of public funds and travels.

JGO Committee chair Celina R. Babauta (D-Saipan) affirmed that Deleon Guerrero was served with the subpoena at his office at 9:30am, commanding him to appear and testify at the committee’s next hearing on Dec. 7 at 9:30am.

House sergeant-at-arms Pedro O. Towai served Deleon Guerrero with the subpoena.

Saipan Tribune tried to obtain comments from Deleon Guerrero yesterday but he had yet to respond as of press time.

The subpoena lists several items for the commissioner to testify on, including DPS Boating Safety policies, procedures, and operations. It will also ask Deleon Guerrero about records, incurred expenses, travel authorizations, travel vouchers, reimbursement requests, boat manifests, and float plans in connection with boat trips taken by police officers Emery Kaipat, Adrian Mendiola, Jomalyn Gelacio, Jhaneeka Atalig, Flora Aguon, Joey Cruz, and any DPS personnel in connection with or relating to escorting Torres, first lady Diann  T. Torres or their relatives and friends.

The JGO is also seeking from the commissioner documents pertaining to expenses related to fuel, food, beverages, water, materials, supplies, equipment, employee compensation including overtime, and any fuel fleet card purchases, purchase orders, contracts, rental agreements, boat charters, billings, repair receipts between January 2015 to present.

Last on the list is any non-disclosure agreement distributed or signed between any DPS personnel and the Office of the Governor, including written and electronic communications such as emails and text messages relating to any non-disclosure agreements by and/or between DPS, police officers, and the Office of the Governor and/ or Diann T. Torres.

At the House Ways and Means Committee meeting last June, Deleon Guerrero did not appear for the hearing about the DPS budget for fiscal year 2022. He cited some reasons, including medical. The committee later decided to forego summoning him to go over the DPS budget request.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter

