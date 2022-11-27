CNMI sons complete Airborne Paratrooper course

Nov 28 2022

U.S. Army Sgt. Jaymark De Guzman poses with his diploma after completing the U.S. Army Airborne Paratrooper course, which lasted three weeks from Oct. 20 to Nov. 11, 2022, in Fort Benning, Georgia. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTOS)

Saipan-born U.S. Army reservist Sgt. Jaymark De Guzman and U.S. Army reservist Sgt. Gerald Galang earned their wings after successfully completing the challenging U.S. Army Airborne Paratrooper course, which lasted three weeks from Oct. 20 to Nov. 11, 2022, in Fort Benning, Georgia.

The U.S. Airborne School, widely known as Jump School, conducts basic military parachutist training over the course of three weeks, in which soldiers will learn how to jump out of an aircraft, navigate by using a parachute, land safely on the ground, and move on to a combat objective.

De Guzman, 27, and Galang, 30, were among 150 to 200 soldiers in their class and are now among the few who have successfully completed the training, along with reportedly only two other soldiers from the CNMI: Terrence Leung and Edward Dela Cruz Jr.

De Guzman, a physical education teacher at DanDan Middle School, said of his accomplishment: “I’d like to thank my wife, Ashley De Guzman, for continuing to support me as I progress in my military career and taking care of our home with our kids. As the spouse of a military personnel, I wanted to personally thank you for your time and commitment to our family. Also, I’d like to thank our unit, Echo [Company], for believing in us and always giving us the guidance to succeed in our military career.”

US Army Sgt. Gerald Galang poses with his diploma after completing the U.S. Army Airborne Paratrooper course, which lasted three weeks from Oct. 20 to Nov. 11, 2022, in Fort Benning, Georgia.

Galang, a personal trainer at Gold’s Gym Saipan, also thanked his wife and the Echo Company: “I want to thank my wife, Kristine Galang, for supporting me every time I leave for military training and holding down the fort as well as my unit, Echo Co., as always believing in me and having the confidence to send me to these specialty schools.”

De Guzman, who has served six years in the U.S. Army, and Galang, who has served 11 years, both shared that it was a great accomplishment “and a relief that we are still alive. Not everyone can get off an aircraft alone and land safely without injuries. During our course we had about 60% pass and 40% fail due to injuries, safety violations, and jump refusals.”

For those aspiring to one day face their fear of heights or accomplish the paratrooper course, they both said to “trust in the equipment, face your fears, and [keep your] feet and knees together! Everyone has a fear of heights or fear of falling but believe in yourself and trust in your training.”

Leigh Gases
Leigh Gases is the youngest reporter of Saipan Tribune and primarily covers community related news, but she also handles the utilities, education, municipal, and veterans beats. Contact Leigh at leigh_gases@saipantribune.com.

