LITERARY NOOK
Senescent Sonnets
“It’s not dark yet but it’s getting there”
—Bob Dylan, singer songwriter
The Darkness Domain in My Brain
Where and when does our short term memory go
how short are the memories held in our brain
as memory lapses go how slow do they flow
many head doctors are at a loss to explain
there are a variety of places forms and stages
one common form is Lewy body dementia
it seems Alzheimer’s is a phase where it rages
you don’t realize when it’s being sent to you
gone but not forgotten it has got to be somewhere
returning when we see a smile or hear an old song
underneath a bald spot, hiding under white hair
sometimes we get the name right the face wrong
sing, “where oh where has my little dog gone ? ”
ditto my short term memory from dusk till dawn.
(Please contact medical professionals to get help for the manamko (elderly) in your family.
Becoming Acquainted With Darkness
(A Seven-Minute Sonnet by Joey Connolly)
“ one luminary clock against the sky (the sun)
proclaimed the time was neither wrong nor right.
I have become acquainted with the night…”
—poem excerpt from Robert Frost (1875 – 1963)
As it is now my measurement of time varies
seconds minutes hours days weeks months
have moments of darkness from time to time
slipping into forgotten backroads of my brain
to be unseen again in some time close by
sometimes returning when I stop and try
at a loss for reasons why I went into a room
and found in present darkness dementia doom
like the song ‘Who knows where the time goes’
how dark memory flows and floods through
our corpus callosum in any given amount of
or measurement of time in our ‘long goodbye’
I fight it by writing some poems to address it
of darkness and dementia I’m not afraid or shy.