Senescent Sonnets

“It’s not dark yet but it’s getting there”

—Bob Dylan, singer songwriter

The Darkness Domain in My Brain

Where and when does our short term memory go

how short are the memories held in our brain

as memory lapses go how slow do they flow

many head doctors are at a loss to explain

there are a variety of places forms and stages

one common form is Lewy body dementia

it seems Alzheimer’s is a phase where it rages

you don’t realize when it’s being sent to you

gone but not forgotten it has got to be somewhere

returning when we see a smile or hear an old song

underneath a bald spot, hiding under white hair

sometimes we get the name right the face wrong

sing, “where oh where has my little dog gone ? ”

ditto my short term memory from dusk till dawn.

(Please contact medical professionals to get help for the manamko (elderly) in your family.

Becoming Acquainted With Darkness

(A Seven-Minute Sonnet by Joey Connolly)

“ one luminary clock against the sky (the sun)

proclaimed the time was neither wrong nor right.

I have become acquainted with the night…”

—poem excerpt from Robert Frost (1875 – 1963)

As it is now my measurement of time varies

seconds minutes hours days weeks months

have moments of darkness from time to time

slipping into forgotten backroads of my brain

to be unseen again in some time close by

sometimes returning when I stop and try

at a loss for reasons why I went into a room

and found in present darkness dementia doom

like the song ‘Who knows where the time goes’

how dark memory flows and floods through

our corpus callosum in any given amount of

or measurement of time in our ‘long goodbye’

I fight it by writing some poems to address it

of darkness and dementia I’m not afraid or shy.