CNMI welcomes Pacific Games Council

Pacific Games Council president Vidhya Lakhan, second from left, is joined in the press conference at the NMSA conference room Thursday by, from left, Pacific Games Council CEO Andrew Minogue, Northern Marianas Sports Association president Jerry Tan, and Northern Marianas Pacific Mini Games Organizing Committee chair Marco Peter. (MARK RABAGO)

Pacific Games Council president Vidhya Lakhan and CEO Andrew Minogue last week paid a visit to the CNMI in preparation for the Northern Marianas Pacific Mini Games 2022.

Lakhan and Minogue individually met with the Northern Marianas Pacific Mini Games Organizing Committee members to get progress updates for the upcoming NMIPMG22.

“Overall, the Pacific Games Council is pleased with the benchmarks the organizing committee has been achieving. The NMI has captured the spirit of the Games and we see the support and excitement of the community,” said Lakhan.

Lakhan further expressed the importance of delivering the bestGames possible. “You want these Games to be something the organizing committee and the community at large will be proud of. This will be an event spoken about by future generations, highlighting the CNMI and its accomplishments on a global platform,” he said.

The work of the organizing committee was recognized by the Games Council executive leadership. The success of the PMG in the NMI will create buzz for the region and result in other countries vying to serve as future host sites for the Games. “The success of these Games is in the best interest for the region as it will garner interest and the continuity of Games in the area,” said Lakhan.

These Games, massive in size and undertaking, are still a scaled back version due to the effects of a typhoon. Still, athletes from many countries are coming to compete and represent their country. “We are in the business of delivering Games. It is critically important to make sure that athletes win medals,” said Lakhan.

“President Lakhan has outlined the important objectives for the Games. We see the NMI has the people and the facilities. It’s just a matter of melding these objectives with the NMI people and their facilities for success,” said Minogue.

Acknowledging the challenge of coordinating visas for visiting countries, Minogue stressed the importance of not turning anyone away and making sure athletes are able to come to the NMI to compete. “Without athletes, we have no Games. That is one of the most important factors that make a Games successful. I’m positive the organizing committee, with the help of the government, will tackle this challenge and resolve any outstanding visa issues making sure we have competitive Games,” said Minogue.

Lakhan and Minogue noted the organizing committee’s cohesiveness and stressed their support and assistance. “With only 56 days until the NMIPMG22, we wish the committee the best and are here to help. We have every confidence in the ability to transform the place into a memorable event.”

Lakhan and Minogue also met with Gov. Ralph DLG Torres to discuss the CNMI’s progress. (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

