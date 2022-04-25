Sleepy driver allegedly hits race runner in front of Ada Gym

Share











A driver reportedly fell asleep behind the wheel of a car and hit a runner who was participating in an early morning race last Saturday in front of the Ada Gymnasium in Susupe.

According to a Department of Public Safety news release yesterday, DPS received a 911 call reporting the auto-pedestrian incident in front of the Ada Gymnasium in Susupe last April 23, 2022, at about 6:35am.

At the scene, police met with a witness who stated that they were part of a running race. The witness stated that they were running south when they heard a vehicle pass them on the roadway before it struck a traffic cone and attempted to swerve onto the inner lane before hitting a runner from behind. Witnesses also stated that the vehicle was traveling at a good rate of speed. The victim was brought to the Commonwealth Health Center for further treatment.

The vehicle’s driver told police that he was returning home from an overnight shift and had blacked out and did not remember what had happened.

At about 7:15am, the driver was brought to DPS central for a follow-up investigation where it was learned that the operator had a .000% blood alcohol content and it was determined that he had fallen asleep while driving.

“DPS is asking motorists to avoid being behind the wheel while drunk, drugged, drowsy or distracted, and to be vigilant for joggers, bicyclists, especially in areas where traffic cones are erected.

“DPS encourages the public to call 911 anytime to report a crime on an emergency. Our officers are here to help you,” the DPS news release stated. (PR/Saipan Tribune)