‘CNMI will offer new tourism, world-class destination’

Posted on Dec 23 2020
The CNMI will offer a new brand of tourism with travelers not only seeing Saipan as a world-class destination but as well as Tinian and Rota, according to Gov. Ralph DLG Torres.

Speaking at a radio news briefing last Friday, Torres said they want to make sure to give a strong statement when tourists come back.

“It will be a new tourism. There will be a new way of appreciating tourists. This is a new way for travelers and we want to make that first impression back to the islands,” he said.

The governor said every flight now is basically like an inaugural flight.

“So I hope that our community, as we see these renovations, painting and so forth being done around the island, please take care of it. That’s what we have,” he said.

Torres said he has been working really hard with private partners through the Governor’s Economic Advisors for the reopening of the economy.

He disclosed at least 35 companies have signed up to be partners and 22 sites that they are continuing to renovate.

The governor said the tourist site at the Suicide Cliff in Marpi was among those being fixed.

Last Dec. 8, a vehicle drove off an area of Suicide Cliff, plunging into the rocks below and killing the driver.

Torres said overall, the whole goal is to make the CNMI, including Tinian and Rota, a world-class destination.

“And this is our downtime. And it’s the best time for us to make sure that we give as much effort, resources, and manpower to renovate and fix up our tourists sites,” he said.

Torres said they are excited seeing a lot of progress.

“You can see also around the island, there’s a lot of beautification that’s happening,” said the governor as he thanked the non-government organizations or the private partners for all the volunteering work and commitment.

Torres said he is hoping that the community can also share their commitment by maintaining the islands’ beauty.

“That’s what why we have tourism, is to showcase our island, to showcase the beauty of what we have, our culture, our language, our people,” he said.

The governor urged the community to give a shout out to the business partners for their commitment and volunteering in making CNMI a better place.

Torres recently announced that he anticipates the partial resumption of tourism from South Korea to the CNMI under the bubble travel program will be next month, January.

He said the CNMI continues to work on reopening tourism industry through a travel bubble agreement with source markets such as South Korea and Japan.

He said the CNMI, however, has remained cautious to ensure any resumption puts the health and safety of the people first.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
