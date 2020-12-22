Green way of cleaning your car

QUICK STEAM CAR WASH

Quick Steam Car Wash is along Middle Road located just past Quartermaster Road in Chalan Laulau. (Mark Rabago)

Do you want to help Mother Earth when cleaning your car? Then drive down to Quick Steam Car Wash in Chalan Laulau.

Owner Myung Soon Lee said there’s just no other carwashes like Quick Steam Car Wash on island as it’s not only environmentally friendly, but also is better in disinfecting your car.

“The difference between Quick Steam Car Wash and the other car washes is definitely our steam machine. While they mostly use soap and water for their car wash, we use our steam machine to spray steam to clean the car. The water we use for the steam is drinking water, and by not using soap, we make our procedure eco-friendly. Also, if you add the indoor steam wash option, we can remove the smell and bacteria inside,” she said.

Quick Steam Car Wash wasn’t immune from the ravages of COVID-19, as their operations were severely affected by the pandemic. “Because everyone’s economy has been affected by the pandemic, the periods between our customers’ carwashes have gotten longer, but many still visit us as they realize that hygiene is most important at times like this,” said Lee.

During the first few months after the COVID-19 outbreak, Quick Steam Car Wash opened only half day. Now, they’re open from 8am to 6pm

“The number of customers differ each day but more of them visit us on the weekends. Those that experienced our steam car wash at least once mostly revisit us again… We continue to provide good services and wash your cars as if they were ours.”

To thank its most loyal patrons, Quick Steam Car Wash also has a rewards card. “We provide coupons for every customers which lets you get a free car wash after 10 visits. Also, there is a ‘Car Detailing’ option, in which we wash cars that are extremely dirty or those with too much stains. We use shampoo and steam to catch all the details in order to transform it into a new car. Engine clean is provided too as a bonus,” added Lee.

Quick Steam Car Wash is also in full compliance with the guidelines set by the Governor’s COVID-19 Task Force. “Only one team is allowed in our waiting room at a time, and the next customer can enter only if the previous ones have left. Wearing masks are required, and we have hand sanitizers ready for use.”

Quick Steam Car Wash is along Middle Road located just past Quartermaster Road in Chalan Laulau. For more information or to schedule a carwash, call 483-5766.

Mark Rabago | Associate Editor
Mark Rabago is the Associate Editor of Saipan Tribune. Contact him at Mark_Rabago@saipantribune.com

