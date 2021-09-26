CNMI’s COVID-19 case total now 266

Share











One more incoming traveler has tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the CNMI’s total to 266, according to the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. last Friday.

In Guam, the Joint Information Center reported last Thursday the island’s 183rd and 184th COVID-19-related deaths and reported that as of Sept. 25 there are 64 COVID-19-related active hospitalizations in the territory.

CHCC Friday said that the new COVID-19 case was identified by travel screening and was confirmed positive through arrival testing on Sept. 24. The individual has since been quarantined and is being monitored, and CHCC said that contact tracing has already been initiated for those who were in closest contact with the individual. CHCC also reported that there are currently no COVID-19-related active hospitalizations.

JIC in Guam reported on Sept. 23 the island’s two most recent COVID-19-related deaths, both occurring at the Guam Memorial Hospital on Sept. 23.

The 183rd death was a vaccinated 76-year-old male with multiple underlying health conditions who tested positive for COVID-19 on Sept. 13.

The 184th death was an unvaccinated 56-year-old male with multiple underlying health conditions who tested positive for COVID-19 on Sept. 8.

Guam Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero last Thursday offered her condolences and spoke of the importance of paying attention to COVID-19 “warning signs” and maintaining precautionary measures.

“We express our deepest condolences to their loved ones this evening, joining the island in offering our prayers for healing and comfort. The virus continues to disrupt our wellbeing [but] our attentiveness to the warning signs and maintaining precautionary measures against the spread could put an end to this disruption,” said Leon Guerrero.

On Sept. 25, JIC reported that there are currently 64 individuals in Guam who are actively hospitalized due to COVID-19. Of the 64, 37 are unvaccinated, the JIC reported.