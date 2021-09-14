CNMI’s COVID case total now at 256

Share











Four incoming travelers have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the CNMI’s total to 256, according to the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. yesterday. In Guam, the Joint Information Center reported nine more COVID-19-related deaths and 73 hospitalized.

CHCC said the four new positive cases were identified by travel screening, and confirmed positive through fifth-day testing and arrival testing on Sept. 13. The individuals are quarantined and are now being monitored. CHCC’s Communicable Disease Investigation/ Inspection team has already initiated contact tracing for those in closest contact with the four individuals. CHCC also reported Tuesday that there are currently no active hospitalizations due to COVID-19.

Guam’s JIC on Monday night reported nine more COVID-19-related deaths, and reported that there are currently 73 hospitalizations in Guam due to COVID-19. Of the 73 hospitalized, 44 are unvaccinated, seven have unknown vaccination status, and one is ineligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

Guam’s 160th to 168th COVID-19-related deaths are as follows:

-An unvaccinated 81-year-old male with unknown underlying health conditions who had tested positive on Sept. 4 and was pronounced dead at Guam Memorial Hospital on Sept. 4;

-An unvaccinated 95-year-old male with known underlying health conditions and who was also a known positive case and was pronounced dead at the Guam Regional Medical City on Sept. 9;

-An unvaccinated 77-year-old male with known underlying health conditions who tested positive for COVID-19 on Sept. 10 and was pronounced dead on arrival at GMH on Sept. 10;

-A vaccinated 68-year-old female with underlying health conditions who was admitted on Aug. 30 and was a known positive case and was pronounced dead at the GRMC on Sept. 10;

-An unvaccinated 55-year-old male with known underlying health conditions who tested positive on Aug. 30 and was pronounced dead on arrival at GMH on Sept. 10;

-An unvaccinated 56-year-old male with unknown underlying health conditions who tested positive on Sept. 9 and was pronounced dead on arrival at GMH on Sept. 11;

-An unvaccinated 29-year-old male with unknown underlying health conditions who tested positive for COVID-19 on Sept. 11 and was pronounced dead at GMH on Sept. 11;

-An unvaccinated 80-year-old female with underlying health conditions and pronounced dead at GRMC on Sept. 11; and

-A vaccinated 62-year-old male with unknown underlying health conditions and was pronounced dead on arrival at the GRMC on Sept. 12.

Guam Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero urged the Guam community to maintain its resilience during these times of uncertainty.

“As we grieve more loss within our community, we are reminded of the challenges and tragedy that we continue to face. We may be overcome with hopelessness and despair during these times of uncertainty, but what is certain is the history of our people—and how time and time again we find our resiliency, and forge ahead to do everything we can protect ourselves and those we love,” she said.