‘CNMI’s Moderna vaccines unaffected by Japan recall’

Moderna vaccines prioritized for Tinian and Rota
By
|
Posted on Sep 06 2021

Tag:
Share

The Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. assures that the CNMI’s Moderna vaccines are not affected by the recent recall of Moderna vaccines in Japan.

Heather S. Pangelinan, Maternal, Infant, Child, & Adolescent Health Programs administrator for CHCC, said the Moderna recall in Japan is a factory-related issue.

“The Moderna vaccines in the U.S., including the CNMI, are not affected by the recall. The recall in Japan was related to an issue from the factory that produces the vaccines for Japan and other countries outside the U.S. or its territories,” said Pangelinan.

Japan recalled three batches of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccines after an investigation found stainless steel contaminants in some vials.

Pangelinan also said that the CNMI’s allocation of the Moderna vaccines are right now being prioritized for Tinian and Rota since these vaccines do not require ultra-cold storage like Pfizer’s vaccines, making them significantly easier to transport from Saipan to the two islands.

She said CHCC and the Governor’s COVID-19 Task Force made the decision to prioritize Moderna’s vaccines on Tinian and Rota. “Ensuring the vaccines were safely transported was a priority,” she added.

Pangelinan gave this explanation when asked why there seems to be more people being inoculated with the Pfizer vaccines on Saipan compared to the other vaccines.

She also explained that Pfizer’s vaccines were the first to be rolled out in the CNMI and were the first to be granted emergency approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Moderna’s vaccines received FDA emergency approval one week after Pfizer’s vaccines obtained emergency approval, but there were limited doses at the time of its initial rollout in the CNMI.

Joshua Santos | Reporter
Joshua Santos is a Mount Carmel School AlumKnight and University of Florida Gator Grad with a passion for writing. He is one of Saipan Tribune’s newest reporters. Josh enjoys golf, chess, and playing video games with friends in his spare time. Reach out to him @rarebasedjosh on all socials.

Related Posts

0

Travel bubble is premature

Posted On Jul 09 2021
, By
0

Tinian, New Mexico, Japan could work together on a peace memorial—Aldan

Posted On Jul 05 2021
, By
0

Torres, Tasi Tours chief talk of reviving Japan market

Posted On Jun 16 2021
, By
0

US and Japan associations

Posted On Jun 01 2021
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

TAGA Plus

July - September 2021 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Climate study warns of extreme heat in the CNMI

Posted On Sep 02 2021

Guam Green Growth launches G3 Conservation Corps  

Posted On Aug 26 2021

Volunteer for International Coastal Cleanup on Sept. 18

Posted On Aug 26 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - August 31, 2021

Posted On Aug 31 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - August 24, 2021

Posted On Aug 24 2021

Community Briefs - August 16, 2021

Posted On Aug 16 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Weather Forecast

September 6, 2021, 6:59 AM
Cloudy
Cloudy
27°C
real feel: 33°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 93%
wind speed: 1 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 1 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:05 AM
sunset: 6:25 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune