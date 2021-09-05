Magofna files her candidacy

Share











Former Commonwealth Utilities Corp. budget officer Corina L. Magofna filed her candidacy Friday under the NMI Democratic Party for a House of Representatives Precinct 3 seat that will become a battleground between her and Grace “Pitu” Sablan Vaiagae of the NMI Republican Party on Oct. 16.

“I am committed to work for the people. I am one with the people. I believe 100% in representing them,” said the 46-year-old Magofna, who beat the Friday deadline to file her candidacy papers at the Commonwealth Election Commission on Capital Hill.

Magofna was accompanied by her family members, friends, and supporters in filing her nominating petition and candidacy documents. Delegate Gregorio Kilili C. Sablan (Ind-MP); the CNMI’s first governor, Carlos S. Camacho; and Democrat lawmakers, officials, and members came to support her.

The special election was called after the passing of representative Ivan Alafanso Blanco.

In an interview Friday, Magofna said the people deserve good governance and a government that would give them accountability, responsibility, transparency, and honesty.

“So I am ready and committed to work for the people,” said Magofna, adding that she ran for a House seat during last year’s election and was close to making it. She landed seventh place and was just 34 votes short of victory. This time around, the former CUC budget officer is determined to win.

She assured that when elected into office, she will work not just for Precinct 3 but for all other precincts and that she promises to give her absolute best to represent the people in the best way in their best interest. “So I humbly, humbly ask for every single voter in Precinct 3 to please consider voting for me in this upcoming election,” Magofna said.

She also had kind words for Vaiagae, praising her for stepping up to the plate to give back to the community. “So I wish her the best of luck. And we’ll do our best,” she said.

Sablan, who has already endorsed Magoifna, said he and his wife Andrea met Magofna during the campaign period at last year’s election and that they saw her passion for public service. “I saw her passion for the job,” Sablan said.

He said for someone who can read a financial statement like Magofna is really important. He said for people who want to do something about the finances of the government, he or she needs to first know how to read a balance sheet, the profit and loss statement, and the capital statement. “She has that,” Sablan pointed out.

For the past three and half years, Magofna served as CUC’s budget officer. She has a bachelor’s degree in Business Accounting from the University of Phoenix, and an associate degree in Accounting from the University of Hawaii.

Election registration for the special election is still ongoing; the last day to register is Sept. 17. The seven-day early voting will start on Oct. 9.

CEC executive director Kayla Igitol said yesterday that Friday was the deadline to file candidacy papers and that no one else submitted their nominating petition and candidacy documents, so the election on Oct. 16 will be a contest between Magofna and Vaiagae.