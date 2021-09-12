CNMI’s total cases now at 251

In Guam: 5 more COVID-related deaths over the weekend; 76 hospitalized
By
|
Posted on Sep 13 2021

Tag:
Share

The Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. reported over the weekend that two more travelers tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the CNMI’s total to 251. In Guam, the Joint Information Center announced on Sept. 9 the island’s 155th COVID-19-related death, followed by four more announced on Sept. 10

In the CNMI, CHCC said the two new cases were identified by travel screening and confirmed positive through arrival testing on Sep. 9 and Sep. 11, respectively. The individuals are quarantined and are now being monitored, and CHCC’s Communicable Disease Investigation/ Inspection team has already initiated contact tracing for those in most immediate contact with the two individuals. CHCC also reported that there are currently no active hospitalizations due to COVID-19.

Guam’s 155th COVID-19-related death was a 54-year-old vaccinated man with multiple underlying health conditions who tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival at the Guam Memorial Hospital. The man was pronounced dead at GMH on Sept. 8.

Guam Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero offered her condolences and said that mitigating the spread of COVID-19 is the best way to honor those who lost their lives to the virus. “[Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio and] I offer our thoughts and sincerest condolences to his family and friends as our island is beset with the devastating effects of the pandemic. A renewed commitment to keep each other safe and mitigate against the spread is the best way to pay tribute and honor each life lost to this deadly virus,” said Leon Guerrero.

In a Sept. 10 release, JIC reported that four more COVID-19-related deaths occurred on Sept. 8 at the U.S. Naval Hospital. The deceased patients were:

A 64-year-old woman with unknown vaccination status and unknown underlying health conditions who was pronounced dead on arrival;

A 57-year-old man with unknown vaccination status and unknown underlying health conditions;

An adult female whose age was unspecified with unknown vaccination status and unknown underlying health conditions who was pronounced dead on arrival; and

An adult male whose age was unspecified with unknown vaccination status and unknown underlying health conditions who was pronounced dead on arrival.

According to the JIC, the deceased have been transferred to the chief medical examiner’s office, and additional information about their cases will be provided once made available by the CME.

Leon Guerrero offered her condolences and urged the Guam community to take every precaution against COVID-19. “Tonight, we are saddened by losing more brothers and sisters from our island community. As [Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio and] I join the island in mourning, we must be reminded to take even the smallest of precautions to safeguard ourselves and all those we cherish, and we must all take these precautions together,” she said.

The JIC also reported that 76 individuals are currently hospitalized in Guam for COVID-19, 41 of them unvaccinated.

Joshua Santos | Reporter
Joshua Santos is a Mount Carmel School AlumKnight and University of Florida Gator Grad with a passion for writing. He is one of Saipan Tribune’s newest reporters. Josh enjoys golf, chess, and playing video games with friends in his spare time. Reach out to him @rarebasedjosh on all socials.

Related Posts

0

CNMI reaches 80% vaccinations

Posted On Sep 13 2021
, By
0

CNMI expects influx of tourists this month

Posted On Sep 13 2021
, By
0

CNMI reaches 80% vaccination of its eligible population

Posted On Sep 10 2021
, By
0

CNMI’s COVID-19 total now at 249

Posted On Sep 10 2021
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

TAGA Plus

July - September 2021 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Poll

Do you still wear a face mask when you go to the grocery or restaurant?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

USACE urged to ‘do the right thing’ on former hospital dump

Posted On Sep 09 2021

Climate study warns of extreme heat in the CNMI

Posted On Sep 02 2021

Guam Green Growth launches G3 Conservation Corps  

Posted On Aug 26 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - September 9, 2021

Posted On Sep 09 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - August 31, 2021

Posted On Aug 31 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - August 24, 2021

Posted On Aug 24 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Weather Forecast

September 14, 2021, 12:08 AM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
28°C
real feel: 33°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 87%
wind speed: 6 m/s E
wind gusts: 6 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:05 AM
sunset: 6:20 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune