CNMI’s total cases now at 251

The Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. reported over the weekend that two more travelers tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the CNMI’s total to 251. In Guam, the Joint Information Center announced on Sept. 9 the island’s 155th COVID-19-related death, followed by four more announced on Sept. 10

In the CNMI, CHCC said the two new cases were identified by travel screening and confirmed positive through arrival testing on Sep. 9 and Sep. 11, respectively. The individuals are quarantined and are now being monitored, and CHCC’s Communicable Disease Investigation/ Inspection team has already initiated contact tracing for those in most immediate contact with the two individuals. CHCC also reported that there are currently no active hospitalizations due to COVID-19.

Guam’s 155th COVID-19-related death was a 54-year-old vaccinated man with multiple underlying health conditions who tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival at the Guam Memorial Hospital. The man was pronounced dead at GMH on Sept. 8.

Guam Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero offered her condolences and said that mitigating the spread of COVID-19 is the best way to honor those who lost their lives to the virus. “[Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio and] I offer our thoughts and sincerest condolences to his family and friends as our island is beset with the devastating effects of the pandemic. A renewed commitment to keep each other safe and mitigate against the spread is the best way to pay tribute and honor each life lost to this deadly virus,” said Leon Guerrero.

In a Sept. 10 release, JIC reported that four more COVID-19-related deaths occurred on Sept. 8 at the U.S. Naval Hospital. The deceased patients were:

A 64-year-old woman with unknown vaccination status and unknown underlying health conditions who was pronounced dead on arrival;

A 57-year-old man with unknown vaccination status and unknown underlying health conditions;

An adult female whose age was unspecified with unknown vaccination status and unknown underlying health conditions who was pronounced dead on arrival; and

An adult male whose age was unspecified with unknown vaccination status and unknown underlying health conditions who was pronounced dead on arrival.

According to the JIC, the deceased have been transferred to the chief medical examiner’s office, and additional information about their cases will be provided once made available by the CME.

Leon Guerrero offered her condolences and urged the Guam community to take every precaution against COVID-19. “Tonight, we are saddened by losing more brothers and sisters from our island community. As [Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio and] I join the island in mourning, we must be reminded to take even the smallest of precautions to safeguard ourselves and all those we cherish, and we must all take these precautions together,” she said.

The JIC also reported that 76 individuals are currently hospitalized in Guam for COVID-19, 41 of them unvaccinated.