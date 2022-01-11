Coach Hiro took notes from Abu Dhabi trip

By
|
Posted on Jan 12 2022

Tag:
Share

CNMI national swim coach Hiroyoki Kimura, left, poses with U.S. National Swim Team head coach Dave Salo during a break in the 15th FINA World Swimming Championship last month in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Contributed Photo)

Hiroyoki Kimura didn’t only steer CNMI national swimmers to splendid performances in the 15th FINA World Swimming Championship last month in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, but he also did his homework by exchanging notes with other coaches.

One of the coaches the CNMI national swimming coach was fortunate to talk to was U.S. National Swim Team head coach Dave Salo.

“He is one of best coaches in the world. But the reason why I like him very much is not that reason alone.”

He went on to explain that he and Salo both belong to the International Swimming League where the latter serves as the Tokyo Frogkings head coach.

“In that team, many Japanese swimmers are active as the main members of the team. Coach Dave has a lot of Japanese swimming coach friends. One of them, coach Yuichiro Sasaki, is the head coach of the Chukyo University swim team and my son, Kensuke, swam under him for four years.”

Kimura said Salo is a very theoretical and innovative coach, adding that he learned from Salo a lot and even incorporated some of the U.S. national coach’s drills in his own training for the 50m-100m sprint.

“He never gets caught up in the past and he constantly tries new things. He is very good at enlivening the team and does not have long meetings which is torture during competitions. Unfortunately, there are so many swimming coaches doing it. Despite being the head coach of the world’s best—the U.S. team—he treats coaches in small countries like me very kindly and politely. He was already a very respectable person even before becoming a coach.”

The Tsunami Saipan Swimming Center head coach also learned in Abu Dhabi that long-distance practices are not always optimum for training.

“Coaching is evolving year by year. Nowadays, it is said that the practice of just swimming a long distance is ineffective. Tsunami Saipan swimmers can swim 20 kilometers or 30 kilometers if they just swim. But the distance doesn’t make sense. Also, the practice of 100mX10 and the practice of (25mX4) X 10 has the same total distance. However, the load on the latter is much larger. The current mainstream practice is like that,” he said.

Kimura also was relieved that his insistence in sending the CNMI’s top male and female swimmers to the short course championship in Dubai was headed.

“This time, I was able to talk with many coaches from small countries like us and found out that every country sends their No. 1 and No. 2 swimmer to the FINA World Champs. That’s how most coaches responded to the invitation to the meet. I’m so glad that my thoughts were not wrong.”

Kimura added he’s happy that the CNMI is slowly developing swimmers that can compete in international meets like the 15th FINA World Swimming Championship.

“If we have enough number of eligible swimmers, we should always select the Top 2 male and Top 2 female. If we don’t have enough swimmers, we can use any distribution, 2-1, 1-2, or 1-1.”

Kimura and national swimmers Juhn Tenorio, Jinnosuke Suzuki, and sisters Asaka and Shoko Litulumar made up the CNMI delegation to the UAE. They were accompanied by Northern Marianas Swimming Federation representatives Richard Sikkel and Hiroko Tenorio.

Mark Rabago | Associate Editor
Mark Rabago is the Associate Editor of Saipan Tribune. Contact him at Mark_Rabago@saipantribune.com

Related Posts

0

Jinnosuke, Asaka finish strong in Abu Dhabi

Posted On Dec 23 2021
, By

Tim Taylor from CNMI is named finalist in 2nd Global Art Awards

Posted On Oct 24 2018
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Should the CNMI government lower the Community Risk Level from Green (safest level)?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

November 2021 - January 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

4 New Year’s resolutions for a healthier environment in 2022

Posted On Jan 06 2022

Guam Shoreline Atlas study to support coastal preservation efforts

Posted On Dec 23 2021

Precinct 2 sets yearend village cleanup

Posted On Dec 16 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - January 11, 2022

Posted On Jan 11 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - January 10, 2022

Posted On Jan 10 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - January 4, 2022

Posted On Jan 04 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

January 12, 2022, 8:01 AM
Cloudy
Cloudy
25°C
real feel: 28°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 96%
wind speed: 1 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 1 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:46 AM
sunset: 6:04 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune