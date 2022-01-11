Resolution seeks to authorize MPLT to receive, administer $15M from ARPA

By
|
Posted on Jan 12 2022

Tag:
Share

Rep. Joseph Lee Pan T. Guerrero (R-Saipan) has introduced a joint resolution to authorize the Marianas Public Land Trust to receive and administer $15 million as a sub-recipient of the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund from the American Rescue Plan Act.

Guerrero pre-filed the House joint resolution, which means he will formally introduce it before the House of Representatives session begins tomorrow, Wednesday.

The lawmaker stated in the resolution that the Commonwealth finds itself today in even more challenging economic times, with the COVID-19 pandemic that has devastated the tourism-based economy with the cessation of air travel; reduction of business activity on the islands; reduced interisland travel; and impact on transportation.

He said following the discussions with the Office of the Governor and Finance Secretary David DLG Atalig, the MPLT trustees are inclined to participate with economic recovery as a sub-grant recipient of $15 million in ARPA funds to address the negative impact of COVID-19.

He said the purpose of the sub-grant is for MPLT to use its experience with investments to administer and manage ARPA funds consistent with the CNMI and U.S. Department of Treasury requirements and guidelines under parallel investment or lending standards.

Guerrero said as with prior loans or investments, the MPLT trustees are counseled that authorizing legislation is appropriate for the ARPA-MPLT Sub-Grant of $15 million for MPLT to administer for the CNMI government through the Finance Secretary/Office of the Governor.

He said the trustees have determined that MPLT can assist and be a sub-recipient of the ARPA program without affecting their primary duties and responsibilities in carrying out their fiduciary duties as trustees in their investment decisions.

ARPA became law on March 11, 2021 as U.S. Public Law 117-2. It provides $350 billion to help states, counties, cities, and tribal governments cover increased expenditures, replenish lost revenue and mitigate economic harm from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Guerrero said ARPA created the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund to assist the states with relatively flexible funding to assist states and territories in the identified areas, including tourism and transportation for the purposes of economic recovery.

In the CNMI, the Office of the Governor, through the Department Finance, is charged with the administration of ARPA CSLFRF funds for the required purposes and are distributed in the form of grants or sub-grants to eligible entities and non-governmental organizations to fund programs where most urgently needed in the Commonwealth.

The lawmaker said the U.S. Department of Treasury has promulgated its interim rule outlining the specifics on the use of the ARPA funds, which establish the boundaries or guardrails required by statute, which include qualifying expenses.

He said those boundaries include the use of funds to respond to or address the COVID-19 as public health emergency or its negative impacts, including assistance, to impacted industries such as tourism, travel, and hospitality.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com

Related Posts

0

Igisomar refuses to turn over $1M settlement funds to MPLT

Posted On Aug 18 2021
, By
LOCAL-NEWS_3
0

‘Legislative initiative on MPLT unsupported by facts, history’

Posted On May 14 2021
, By
LOCAL-NEWS_1
0

MPLT’s financial statements get good marks in audit

Posted On Jan 15 2021
, By

PSS backs out of MPLT loan

Posted On May 08 2020
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Should the CNMI government lower the Community Risk Level from Green (safest level)?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

November 2021 - January 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

4 New Year’s resolutions for a healthier environment in 2022

Posted On Jan 06 2022

Guam Shoreline Atlas study to support coastal preservation efforts

Posted On Dec 23 2021

Precinct 2 sets yearend village cleanup

Posted On Dec 16 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - January 11, 2022

Posted On Jan 11 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - January 10, 2022

Posted On Jan 10 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - January 4, 2022

Posted On Jan 04 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

January 12, 2022, 6:50 AM
Cloudy
Cloudy
26°C
real feel: 30°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 92%
wind speed: 1 m/s SSE
wind gusts: 1 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:46 AM
sunset: 6:04 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune