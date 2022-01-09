Coach Mita, Kate Wilson dominate duathlon

By
|
Posted on Jan 10 2022
Participants and organizers of the 6th Saipan Duathlon held last Saturday from Banzai Cliff in Marpi pose for a group photo. (Mark Rabago)

Michitetu Mita and Kate Wilson topped the solo division of the 6th Saipan Duathlon held last Saturday from Banzai Cliff in Marpi.

Mita, the Northern Mariana Islands Football Association technical director, completed the 5-kilometer run, 20-km bike, and 2.5-km run in a time of 1:10:05 to win the men’s solo category.

A far second to the 45-year-old Chiba, Japan native was Norlo Jacosalem who finished in a time of 1:15:10. Right behind him was Arvin Velasco who crossed the finish line in 1:15:57.

Mita said he entered the solo division as a way to challenge himself and also to encourage his players in the CNMI national soccer team.

He said Sunjoon Tenorio, Joshua Abragan, and Guine Borja were recently on island and also took part in other sports events while vacationing for Christmas as a form of cross training.

Mita though admitted that competing in the duathlon was not a piece of cake as he was coming off an injury. And that’s why he enjoyed the bike split of the competition the most.

The CNMI national soccer coach also congratulated all the winners and participants of the 6th Saipan Duathlon for encouraging each other to compete and pushing each other to get better.

He also had kind words to say to Triathlon Association of the CNMI for holding the event despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wilson, for her part, was the first in the women’s solo division in a time of 1:14:36. She finished ahead of Ayano Braxton and multi-sport wunderkind Kaithlyn Chavez who came in at 1:18:07 and 1:19:32, respectively.

The women’s solo winner said she thoroughly enjoyed her first ever duathlon on Saipan.

“It was really fun. It was pretty windy today. I’m fairly new here but it was super cool to see the community come out,” she said.

The 32-year-old employee of a software company in Seattle said she enjoyed the bike split of last Saturday’s duathlon.

“I enjoyed the bike the most, especially the downwind part. I just love bikes,” she said.

Wilson is looking forward to joining other biking and running events in the future. She was also part of Baby Got Back, the winning team in the 2021 Christmas Island Relay.

“Hope to join other events in the future. It’s super fun!”

Results of the men’s, women’s, and mixed relay divisions of TRAC’s 6th Saipan Duathlon will be published in the following issues of Saipan Tribune.

Proceeds from TRAC’s 6th Saipan Duathlon will go to the sport federation’s preparations for the triathlon event of this year’s Northern Marianas Pacific Mini Games 2022 that the CNMI will be hosting for the very first time.

The 6th Saipan Duathlon was sponsored by IT&E.

