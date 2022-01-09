McDonald’s unveils modern look at its Middle Road branch

Share











Customers checking out the newly renovated McDonald’s store on Middle Road are in for a treat, as the store’s dining area is almost unrecognizable with its modernist design, minimalist feel, and high-tech features.

But don’t worry—the well-loved fast food chain may have a new look and feel but your favorite McDonald’s food choices remain.

Once you enter, you immediately feel the clean and calm with the new earth color tones of beige, gray and black and the use of the McDonald’s trademark bright yellow color to highlight seats. Aside from the digital kiosks lined up near the counter, glass dividers, bricks on the wall and softer lighting add to the modern feel.

The new look—which is simultaneous with McDonald’s sister branches in Guam—encourages customers to stay longer, enjoy the experience, and have fun taking selfies at the area where “Crispy Fries” in big letters on the wall serve as a nice background for pictures.

According to McDonald’s of Guam & Saipan Marketing director Divina Evaristo, the renovation is part of the changing look of McDonald’s worldwide that aims to provide faster and convenient service to all customers.

“McDonald’s of Guam and Saipan are bringing the ‘Experience of the Future’ to our customers that includes table service, self-order lobby kiosks, digital menu boards and a modern design of seating and wall coverings that is both comfortable, sleek and easy to maintain. …We are now open for dine-in with all the local safety protocols intact such as requiring face coverings of staff and employees unless actively eating or drinking, temperature and wellness upon entering the building, and guests dining inside will need to sign in with contact information,” she said.

McDonald’s of Saipan started Phase 1 of the renovation on Nov. 8, 2021 and Phase 2 will start soon on the drive thru and exterior.

Evaristo said that both Saipan and Guam stores upgrades and remodeling have been ongoing,” she added. Both franchises are owned by the Ayuyu family.

This leveling up is aligned with McDonald’s goal to enhance its digital service, including the recent launch of McDonald’s ‘”Mobile, Order and Pay” app, and using environment-friendly packaging.

Joe Ayuyu Jr., vice president of McDonald’s of Guam and Saipan, said in an earlier interview that renovation plans were already in the pipeline but the pandemic delayed the execution. “…but that doesn’t mean the work won’t happen. …We still intend to complete our plans. …What we are most excited about is the renovation and bringing a new, modernized, fresh look to McDonald’s. Part of this change is called ‘Experience of the Future,’ which will bring in digital menu boards, self-ordering kiosks and modernized seating and décor for our dining area.”

Aside from making dining inside the store a comfortable and pleasing experience for guests, Evaristo said that McDonald’s service crew will enjoy the state-of-the-art technology registers with its sleek, built-in look.

“Loyal and new guests can expect new ways of ordering and receiving their food through the table service feature (place your order at the front counter or kiosk) and find a comfortable seat and the food will be delivered to your table, courtesy of the table locator,” she said.

“If you are taking your order to go, a convenient screen shows your order number progress from being prepared or ready for pick up. …The Garapan store’s menu board is undergoing an upgrade to digital menu board as we speak,” she added.

“We want our valued customers to leave with great memories, celebrate milestones or just hang with friends and family. Whether they come inside for a quick bite or have a little time to sit and relax, in small groups or large family, guests will find the right seating groups to engage and interact while having their favorite delicious food,” Evaristo added.

Ayuyu Jr. said that they are pleased and excited to bring a fresh new look to the community of Saipan. “Keeping the latte stone part of the original architecture symbolizes our commitment to our local culture and our roots. We hope this project brings some positive news for a change and inject some activity into the local economy by using local contractors, labor and vendors.”

“We invite you all to come inside and enjoy the bright new look with the same cozy atmosphere, with your friends and loved ones,” he added.