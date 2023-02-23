Colin, Hye Jin go nuts in Coconut Classic

Share











Colin Ramsay got into the zone to beat good friend and fellow national player Bobby Cruz, while Hye Jin Elliott needed only around 20 minutes to dispose of Serin Chung in the open divisions of the 2023 White Coconut Classic Tennis Tournament last Monday at the American Memorial Park tennis courts.

Ramsay, who also served as tournament director, beat Cruz, 6-1, 6-1, in one of the most dominant performances from the first seed.

He said despite the lopsided score, Cruz gave him a worthy match especially when his Northern Marianas Pacific Mini Games 2022 and Pacific Nations Cup 2022 teammate broke him in the second set.

“I’m trying to win the best that I can and play the best that I can. And I was just firing away today and it all kept working for me. I’m very happy about my performance today. Bobby and I play a lot regularly at AMP just for fun,” he said.

Ramsay went up 4-0 in the first set before Cruz got a service game in. Cruz also was down 0-4 in the second before surprisingly beating Ramsay’s service game.

Cruz, the No. 3 seed, played Ramsay in the men’s open finals not three hours after beating No. 2 Tomas Abel in a protracted semifinals, 4-6, 6-3, 13-11.



“So, you know, Bobby’s tired today because he just finished his semifinals this morning. I hope today gave him another objective to strive for. We’re always trying to push each other to become better tennis players. So, I hope this helps motivate him,” said Ramsay.

The ease that he beat Cruz was in complete contrast to the struggle he faced in beating up-and-coming netter David Kwon in the semifinals, 7-6(8), 3-6, 10-5, the day prior.

On playing and serving as tournament director at the same time, Ramsay said he couldn’t be more thankful for Jeff Race’s sacrifices all these years.

“I don’t really understand how much work he’s been putting in all these years. I found it difficult. The past few matches where it’s tough to stay present and totally be concentrated in the match which is required at this level. But as a director, I’m still thinking of other matches that still need to go on if we’re behind or ahead of schedule. Seeing if everything is under control. So I had to talk to myself a lot to refocus and it worked well today,” said Ramsay.

Cruz, for his part, said he really wanted to beat Ramsay and even jokingly alluded to his friend using his tournament director position to set the finals a few hours after his semifinals.

“I want to beat him. I was hoping that he’d have a mental breakdown. I don’t care if he loses… I think Colin cheated and I really feel like he used it (being tourney director) to his advantage,” he said in jest.

Striking a serious tone, Cruz said he didn’t really think he could’ve done anything against Ramsay last Monday.

“I feel like he’s been in the zone. He’s really lifted his level. He’s better than when he played in Fiji (Pacific Nations Cup) and in the Pacific Mini Games,” he said.

Elliott, meanwhile, didn’t waste any time in winning the women’s open finals after dominating Serin Chung, 6-1, 6-1.

It was sort of sweet revenge for Elliott as Chung beat her in the last tournament, the SIS Student Council Tennis Tournament.

When asked if she was looking for payback in their finals match, Elliott said, “Yeah, kinda but I see it like more of a friendly match.”

She admitted though that she didn’t really do anything special in the runup to the Coconut Classic.

“This tournament was my practice. I haven’t trained since the last tournament”

“I think my backhand really worked for me because that is my strongest point,” she also answered when asked what was working for her during the one-sided finals

Elliott dedicated the championship to her parents and also made a shoutout to organizers of the Coconut Classic.

Unseeded Simon Tang ruled the men’s 4.0 after beating third seed Wataru Kadokura, 2-6, 6-1, 10-4.

In the men’s 3.0, Dev Bachani is dominating a new sport after triumphing against Matthew Hwang, 6-3, 7-5.

Jinho Cody Park won the boys 12 after the top seed turned back Haoyang Song, 7-6 (2), 6-4.

In the girls 12, Stella Choi took the tiara with an immaculate 5-0 win-loss card.

The boys 14 had No. 1-ranked Nason Wessel register a walkover win in the finals against No. 2 Yutaka Kadokura.

Choi edged Siwoo Lee in the round-robin boys 16, while Hoo Wang won the girls 16 after beating both her opponents in the division.

In the men’s 40, Paul Jang also finished with a perfect 2-0 record to win the championship.

In the mixed-up doubles, Ramsay teamed up with Taher Shakir to win the finals against Cruz and Daniel Kang, 7-5, 6-3.

The 2023 White Coconut Classic Tennis Tournament was organized by the Northern Mariana Islands Tennis Association and sponsors include White Coconut Computer and Tan Holdings. Organizers also thanked the American Memorial Park and Crowne Plaza Saipan for the use of their tennis courts.