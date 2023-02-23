Go on! Look up!

Share











A glass bubble breaks

and a dream bursts.

Emotional splinters sprinkle the island,

sharp-edged slivers, jagged,

falling over the white sands

and green hills of Saipan.

Stop, know the pounding pain

of shattered dreams, illusions ambushed,

slicing the Commonwealth, cruel,

leaving unseen scars on unnumbered hearts.

Go on!

Climb the fragile bubble, ride the dream

around the reef, over Tapochau

past dried blood and spent tears.

Soar to where the soul yearns.

Look up!

Rise high, fly high, cruise

on fresh bubbles spawned spontaneously

floating over the island

sparkling in the Saipan sky.

Fill dream bubbles with hopes and desires.

Walk past the splinters.

Ignore the delusions.

Follow the rhythm of heart strings.

***

Bob Coldeen, a retired journalist who was elected to the NMI Sports Hall of Fame last year, enjoys listening to music and being a grandfather.