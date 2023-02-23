Go on! Look up!

LITERARY NOOK

Posted on Feb 24 2023

A glass bubble breaks
and a dream bursts.

Emotional splinters sprinkle the island,
sharp-edged slivers, jagged,
falling over the white sands
and green hills of Saipan.

Stop, know the pounding pain
of shattered dreams, illusions ambushed,
slicing the Commonwealth, cruel,
leaving unseen scars on unnumbered hearts.

Go on!

Climb the fragile bubble, ride the dream
around the reef, over Tapochau
past dried blood and spent tears.
Soar to where the soul yearns.

Look up!

Rise high, fly high, cruise
on fresh bubbles spawned spontaneously
floating over the island
sparkling in the Saipan sky.

Fill dream bubbles with hopes and desires.
Walk past the splinters.
Ignore the delusions. 
Follow the rhythm of heart strings.

***
Bob Coldeen, a retired journalist who was elected to the NMI Sports Hall of Fame last year, enjoys listening to music and being a grandfather.

BOB COLDEEN

