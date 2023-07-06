Share











As public offices, we rely heavily on our stakeholders to make the events we sponsor meaningful to the public. It is only through the numerous good deeds of our people and selfless contributions made by members of our business community that we are able to participate in events like the recent Liberation Day parade. This year’s parade was a huge blast for the members of our team and we congratulate the Kagman Agriculture Producers Association and the Department of Corrections as they came out victorious in their respective competitions.

Although our float didn’t come out on top in the competition, our team came in with a jubilant attitude and left accomplishing the main goal behind the endeavor and that was to demonstrate that collaboration and unity are alive and well in the Marianas. Our float showcased both Chamorro and Refaluwasch cultures through both artistic display and cultural dance. Our kids, upon reaching the grandstand, were obviously exhausted but found the unyielding strength to entertain the countless dignitaries present with the most invigorating performance we’ve ever witnessed from youngsters enduring extensive hours of intolerable heat and humidity. This, mind you, was all being accomplished by our local youth without once hearing a single complaint or even a blank stare of frustration. So our utmost praise and gratitude go out to you outstanding Chamorro, Refaluwasch, and Domatsuri performers that participated in the “Inafamauleg – Tipiyeew” float sponsored by the Governor’s Office.

We collaborators would like to extend our thanks to our staff from the Carolinian Affairs Office, Women’s Affairs Office, Youth Affairs Office, and Indigenous Affairs Office for working after hours, during austerity, and during the holiday to make our float something worth showcasing to the general public. We would also like to thank the following kind individuals and/or entities for their assistance and support in making this event a memorable one for all of us in one way or another:

Lau Lau Bay Golf Resort

Hawaiian Rock Products

Homeland Security & Emergency Management

500 Sails

Christian “Bucky” Manzanares

Chamolinian Cultural Village Inc.

Sen. Corina Magofna

Councilwoman Carmen Pangelinan

Mr. Joe Lutulimar and Mrs. Melissa Litulumar

Ruben family (Chalan Lau Lau)

Rep. Angelo Camacho

Rep. Malcom Omar

Rep. Vincent “Kobre” Aldan

Rep. Julie A. Ogo

It was a highly delightful experience for our team and we eagerly look forward to participating again in subsequent years. Thank you again CNMI and we wish to bid all of you in our community a very Happy Liberation Day again!

Ross Manglona, Indigenous Affairs Office

Felix Nogis, Carolinian Affairs Office

Barbara T. Sablan, Women’s Affairs Office

Delbert Pua, Office of Youth Affairs