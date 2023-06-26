LETTER TO THE EDITOR
Thank you
Buenas Rep. Vicente Camacho: Congratulation on the passage of your most valued House Bill 23-15 that aims to stop corruption among government officials. You have shown the community who you are as a valued representative who care about the well-being of the people you serve. I believe Gov. Palacios and Lt. Gov. Apatang appreciate this significant bill to continue their goal in marching on the right path.
On behalf of the CNMI community, we thank all the representatives who joined in the passage of this significant bill.
God bless us,
Marie S. Castro
via email