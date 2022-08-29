Colleen SN Cing 1st recipient of PAMC scholarship check

Pacific Alliance of Municipal Councils members, from left to right: Tinian Municipal Council chair Joseph E. Santos; Saipan & Northern Islands Municipal Council vice chair Antonia M. Tudela; Saipan & Northern Islands Municipal Council chair Ana Demapan-Castro; Tinian Municipal Council secretary Juanita M. Mendiola; Tinian Municipal Council vice chair Thomas Palacios-Mendiola; Rota Municipal Council secretary Jim M. Atalig, Rota Municipal Council vice chair William A. Taitano. Missing from the photo: Rota Municipal Council chair Jonovan H. Lizama and Saipan & Northern Islands Municipal Council secretary Daniel I. Aquino. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

The Pacific Alliance of Municipal Councils released its first PAMC scholarship check to William M. Cing, who received the award on behalf of his daughter, Colleen SN, last Aug. 22. Cing is now attending Northern Marianas College on Saipan.

PAMC established its High Achievers Scholarship program by funding each municipality’s municipal council’s scholarship program from its membership fee collections, donations, and fundraising.

The 18th Tinian Municipal Council selects a recipient from the list of top ten students, excluding the Valedictorian and Salutatorian, submitted by Tinian Jr/Sr High School who enrolls in a college of their choice and who ranks No. 3 on the list. Should the third-ranking student forfeit its award by not attending college, then a subsequent student who is enrolled will receive the award.

Colleen Cing, who ranked ninth in the line of succession was selected as the students ranking above her chose to enlist in the armed forces.

PAMC’s objective is to encourage new graduates to expand their horizons by seeking higher education. For more information, please contact your local Municipal Council Office to inquire about their scholarship program. (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.
