ISLAND SNAPSHOTS – August 2022

SOROPTIMIST DONATES TO KARIDAT-Soroptomist International-NMI donates $ 500 worth of gift certificates for the children at Karidat Social Services before the school year starts. From left are Kimberly Camacho, Mercilynn Palec, Donna Krum, Karidat executive director Laura B. Ogumoro, Soroptimist president Maureen Sabangiol, Jessy Loomis, and Elsie Skang. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)
A LESSON IN CANOE CARVING-Midshipman Aidan Otero from the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, learns the science and art of traditional canoe construction under the guidance of trades helper Orlando Limes during a visit yesterday to the Commonwealth Council for Arts and Culture’s Canoe/Navigation Project in Susupe. (WALT GOODRIDGE)
SENGEBAU POETRY WINNERS RECOGNIZED-Youth Congress Speaker YuriHana DLG Sasamoto, fouth from left, is joined by House Speaker Edmund S. Villagomez, far right, in presenting Youth Congress Commemorative Resolution 18-05 to Audrey Tabenas (formerly of Francisco M. Sablan Middle School, third from left) and Jill Anne Mallari (Mount Carmel School, center, right) last Aug. 1 at the House Chamber. The resolution congratulates both Tabenas and Mallari for winning their divisions in the 17th annual Valentine N. Sengebau Poetry competition in October last year as part of CNMI Humanities Month. The legislation was passed at the Youth Congress’ 4th Regular Session in November last year; however, the presentation was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (YOUTH CONGRESS)
YOUTH CONGRESS HONORS NMPMG-Youth senator Easton C. Dela Cruz (Marianas High School), together with Youth Congress Speaker YuriHana DLG Sasamoto (Mount Carmel School) presented 2022 Pacific Mini Games Organizing chair Marco T. Peter and chief executive officer Ben Babauta with Youth Congress Resolution 18-09, which commended the committee, officials, and athletes of the recently concluded Northern Marianas Pacific Mini Games 2022, held from June 17 – 25 of this year in the CNMI. Dela Cruz, in his capacity as YC Education, Sports & Recreation chairman, sponsored the legislation to honor the sacrifice each person involved in the event gave in making it a success. (YOUTH CONGRESS)
FREE BACK-TO-SCHOOL HAIRCUTS
The first day of free haircuts yesterday by Fresh Factory drew many customers to the Kagman Community Center. Made possible by first lady Diann Torres in partnership with the Lady Diann Torres Foundation, Office of Governor, Fresh Factory and CNMI Women’s Affairs Office, the free haircuts will continue today, Aug. 15. In addition to the free haircuts, there will also be free resilient tees and refreshments while supplies last. This is open to students from PK3 to high school as part of efforts to usher in the new school year. Walk-ins only. (Contributed Photo)
McDonald’s Hamburger University graduate Ruthzel Perez receives her certificate from her professor. Dale works at McDonald’s in Garapan, Saipan. The intense two-week course covered operations, staffing, equipment, and numerous subjects at the management level.(MCDONALD’S)
MANAGEMENT TRAINING McDonald’s Hamburger University graduate Dale Patricio receives her certificate from her professor. Dale works at McDonald’s Tamuning. The intense two-week course covered operations, staffing, equipment, and numerous subjects at the management level.(MCDONALD’S)
From left, Ian Vanderbeek, vice president for Corporate Services; Keith Sisson, chief of staff of Southern Airways Express; Keith Stewart, president Marianas Southern Airways; and Bill Giles, vice president, Marianas Southern Airways-CNMI and Guam. Photos show the launch party that MSA hosted last night. (DONNA RIVERA)
