Comic Ron Josol returns to Saipan

By
|
Posted on Apr 21 2023
Marianas Pacific Distributors is bringing back a familiar face to cap its 50th anniversary celebration. Ron Josol will headline Bud Light’s Saipan Comedy Series tomorrow night at Kensington Hotel Saipan.

Marpac resident manager Guy Pudney said the 48-year-old standup comic helped celebrate the company’s 40th year anniversary in 2013 and it’s only fitting that he will be the final act in Marpac’s golden anniversary celebrations a decade late in 2023. 

“It’s been awhile since we had a comedy act so we wanted to bring in Ron Josol and have some fun. Ron Josol will be our last act. He’s Filipino-Canadian so a lot of people here can relate to his Filipino heritage.”

Like 10 years ago, Josol’s act will be preceded by Chynaman, but the local funnyman is not alone as Netty Cee will share the stage with him. Santi Big Boi Sablan will serve as the event’s emcee. 

Pudney is already foreseeing that “Stand Up Comedy With Ron Josol” will be a blockbuster.

“We’re hoping it will be a sold-out crowd,” he said.

Tickets for the event are $20 for early bird buyers and $30 at the door. You can buy the tickets online at saipancomedyseries.com or at all Shell gas stations. For VIP tables, you can inquire at Marpac.

Pudney said Marpac is also taking part in this year’s Liberation Day Parade and hosting a 50th anniversary golf tournament later this year in October. 

“We are also currently doing some promotions at local stores to where we’re giving away a total of $50,000 in prizes and we’re also sponsoring the Katchafire concert in May. We will be doing some other activities throughout the year so stay tuned,” he said.

“Stand Up Comedy With Ron Josol” will benefit the Make-A-Wish Foundation Guam & CNMI chapter. Doors open at 5pm for happy hour.

Mark Rabago | Associate Editor
Mark Rabago is the Associate Editor of Saipan Tribune. Contact him at Mark_Rabago@saipantribune.com
