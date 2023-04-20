UOG names three finalists for university president 

Share











The University of Guam Presidential Search Committee announced yesterday the names of the three finalists for its 12th president. The finalists are Anita Borja Enriquez, DBA; Mary A.Y. Okada, Ed.D.; and LeGene Quesenberry, J.D.

Profiles and curriculum vitae for each of the candidates are available on the UOG website at: https://www.uog.edu/administration/office-of-the-president/presidential-search/search_finalists/index.

“We are pleased with the high-level talent and caliber of these finalists,” said search committee chair Agapito “Pete” A. Diaz. “Each candidate has a wide range of experiences and executive expertise, and we are excited with what they each potentially have to offer toward the continued progress and growth of the university.”

The finalists will be invited to visit the campus within the next few weeks to meet with UOG students, faculty, staff, administrators, and the Board of Regents, and other stakeholders. The dates of their visits will be announced later.

The search committee received 31 local, national, and international applicants by its March 17 deadline and narrowed the list to five semifinalists. After an extensive interview process, the three finalists were selected.

UOG president Thomas W. Krise previously announced his retirement on Aug. 5.

The UOG Board of Regents appointed the PSC to coordinate the search for the new university president. Eight members comprise the search committee. Diaz also serves as a member of the BOR. Other members of the committee include: regent Roland Certeza, faculty senate president Christopher Garcia-Santos, current BOR chair Liza J. Provido, Student Government Association president Kyona Rivera, past BOR chairs and community representatives P. Sonny Ada and Antoinette “Toni” D. Sanford, and Society of Emeritus Professors and Retired Scholars member Dr. Hiro Kurashina. (UOG)