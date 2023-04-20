UOG names three finalists for university president 

By
|
Posted on Apr 21 2023

Tag:
Share

The University of Guam Presidential Search Committee announced yesterday the names of the three finalists for its 12th president. The finalists are Anita Borja Enriquez, DBA; Mary A.Y. Okada, Ed.D.; and LeGene Quesenberry, J.D.

Profiles and curriculum vitae for each of the candidates are available on the UOG website at: https://www.uog.edu/administration/office-of-the-president/presidential-search/search_finalists/index.

“We are pleased with the high-level talent and caliber of these finalists,” said search committee chair Agapito “Pete” A. Diaz. “Each candidate has a wide range of experiences and executive expertise, and we are excited with what they each potentially have to offer toward the continued progress and growth of the university.”

Anita Borja Enriquez, DBA; Mary A.Y. Okada, Ed.D.; and LeGene Quesenberry, J.D.

The finalists will be invited to visit the campus within the next few weeks to meet with UOG students, faculty, staff, administrators, and the Board of Regents, and other stakeholders. The dates of their visits will be announced later.

The search committee received 31 local, national, and international applicants by its March 17 deadline and narrowed the list to five semifinalists. After an extensive interview process, the three finalists were selected.

UOG president Thomas W. Krise previously announced his retirement on Aug. 5.

The UOG Board of Regents appointed the PSC to coordinate the search for the new university president. Eight members comprise the search committee. Diaz also serves as a member of the BOR. Other members of the committee include: regent Roland Certeza, faculty senate president Christopher Garcia-Santos, current BOR chair Liza J. Provido, Student Government Association president Kyona Rivera, past BOR chairs and community representatives P. Sonny Ada and Antoinette “Toni” D. Sanford, and Society of Emeritus Professors and Retired Scholars member Dr. Hiro Kurashina. (UOG)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

0

UOG, GovGuam partner with Blue Planet Alliance on sustainability efforts

Posted On Apr 18 2023
, By
0

Leaders champion sustainability at UOG conference 

Posted On Apr 17 2023
, By
0

UOG student selected for prestigious Truman Scholarship

Posted On Apr 14 2023
, By
0

UOG conference to feature Guam human rights lawyer and clean energy/Tetris entrepreneur 

Posted On Apr 10 2023
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Do you know that the CNMI government has a Recycling Redemption Initiative that will allow you to recycle your aluminum cans in exchange for cash?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2023 - April 2023 Issue

Today’s Front Page

March 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 19, 2023

Posted On Apr 19 2023
Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 10, 2023

Posted On Apr 10 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 6, 2023

Posted On Apr 06 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

April 21, 2023, 11:03 AM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
29°C
real feel: 35°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 71%
wind speed: 6 m/s E
wind gusts: 6 m/s
UV-Index: 8
sunrise: 5:59 AM
sunset: 6:32 PM
© 2023 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune