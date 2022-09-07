Comment period for Marines relocation to Guam ends Oct. 13

ASAN, Guam—The public is invited to review and submit comments for a Programmatic Agreement memo in support of the Marine Corps relocation to the island; comment period ends Oct. 13. 

PA Memos provide an opportunity for interested members of the public to participate in the Section 106 consultation process required under the National Historic Preservation Act (NHPA). 

The following PA memo provides new cultural and natural resources information associated with planned construction projects and is available on the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Pacific Cultural Information (CRI) webpage at https://pacific.navfac.navy.mil/About-Us/Cultural-Resources-Information/Programmatic-Agreement-Memos-for-Public-Review/. Please note the URL is case sensitive. 

Project J-609 Apra Harbor Embarkation Operations Facility is for vertical construction of a proposed Embarkation Operations Facility for loading and unloading with horizontal installation of associated utilities and infrastructure improvements in the Apra Harbor area at U.S. Naval Base Guam. The proposed Embarkation Operations Facility includes a dispatch building, a cargo staging area, a USDA air condition inspection building with room for one (1) portable kennel, a bio-secure area, vehicle wash and inspection areas with an associated wash-water recycling system and wash-water desilting basin, and an electrical facility to support a backup generator for selected loads. In addition, the proposed project includes off-site road improvements to connect the Embarkation Operations Facility to Uniform Wharf in the north and Marine Corps Drive in the south. Other improvements include asphalt road widening of Harbor Drive between Marine Corps Drive and the U.S. Coast Guard compound entrance, constructing a new asphalt road from the U.S. Coast Guard compound entrance to Uniform Wharf and a new concrete bypass road adjacent to the Embarkation Operations Facility, concrete road reconstruction of the driveway from Harbor Drive to the Waterfront Headquarters, and installing new street lighting. Installation of associated utilities includes water, electricity, waste and stormwater connections to existing utility mains. Electrical utilities include switchgears and a transformer connecting to the existing underground primary lines along Harbor Drive. Fire and water utilities will include a looped water line connecting to existing water mains along Harbor and Sumay Drives. Sanitary sewer will include lines from the Embarkation Operations Building, the Dispatch Building, and the inspection building to the existing gravity sewer main. 

This is a 45-day public comment period and interested members of the community may submit comments via email to criwebcomment@navy.mil. 

Those without internet access may obtain a printed copy of this PA memo from the Guam Historic Resources Division, located at 490 Chalan Palasyo, Agana Heights, 96910 (in the Department of Parks and Recreation Office). (PR)

