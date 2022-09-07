Community Briefs – September 8, 2022

Share











Kalabera Cave closes for repairs

The Capital Improvement Program (CIP) under the CNMI Office of the Governor would like to inform the general public that Kalabera Cave will be closed for the safety of the community and visitors until repairs and improvements are completed. (PR)

Water service interruption for San Vicente, Dandan Homestead, Naftan, Obyan

The Commonwealth Utilities Corp. would like to inform the general public that there is will be an emergency water service interruption today, Sept. 8, 2022 from 8:30am to 2:30pm for customers in the areas of San Vicente, Dandan Homestead, Naftan, and Obyan.

The emergency water service interruption is due to the isolation of a 2-inch service line for water operators to perform an emergency leak repair located on Kattan Huda Drive in San Vicente near the Ten Commandments Station of the Cross. Water service to the affected areas will resume thereafter.

For the safety of the men and women at the jobsite, please proceed with caution or take alternative routes as the southbound lane will be closed for the duration of the leak repair.

CUC continues to work diligently to minimize any inconvenience to its customers. For more information, contact the CUC Hotline (670) 236-4333 or monitor our Facebook page for the latest updates (https://www.facebook.com/CommonwealthUtilitiesCorporation/). (PR)

VA health care enrollment drive

On Sept. 14, 15, and 16, staff from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs will visit the Saipan Veterans Affairs clinic to help all eligible veterans enroll in VA health care.

All veterans who may qualify should enroll, even if you don’t plan on using the Veterans Affairs health care. Enrolling with Veterans Affairs is a service to our veteran community, because a larger pool of registered vets will help support more Veterans Affairs services in the Marianas.

The upcoming enrollment push is a result of the passage of the PACT Act I cosponsored securing access to life-saving care for the 3.5 million veterans exposed to deadly toxins in the line of duty. Learn more about eligibility here and contact your congressional offices on Saipan, Tinian, and Rota for assistance. (PR)