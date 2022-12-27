Commerce director’s businesses BOOSTed

Share











Jesus Taisague, who is the Economic Development director at the Department of Commerce, testified before a joint committee of the House of Representatives yesterday that he indirectly benefited from the Building Optimism, Opportunities, and Stability Together, or BOOST, program, with businesses he partly owns receiving over $1.2 million.

Taisague, who also served as a member of the BOOST program review panel, took the hot seat yesterday afternoon to testify about his involvement in the BOOST program and, following intense grilling by the joint committee, it was learned that outside of his role as Commerce director, he also has a stake on a number of small businesses in the CNMI.

Some of the businesses Taisague partly owns is the Flower Tea House, Saipan Goddess, Saipan Horse Course, Sakura, and Love Birds restaurant.

According to the BOOST program ledger that named all the BOOST awardees, all five businesses received a large portion of the over $10 million BOOST program allocation—about 11%.

Flower Tea House received $325,000, Saipan Goddess received $125,000, Saipan Horse Course received $200,000, Sakura Group received $50,000, and Love Birds Restaurant received two grants, one for $125,000, and another for $100,000. In addition, the companies were the very first to receive their grant awards.

The Commerce director claims he was not involved in the review process for his company’s applications as he had “recused” himself.

However, when asked for proof that he had recused himself, like a signed document or even minutes of a panel meeting, Taisague was unable to provide one.

Taisague, who appeared before the joint committee without a lawyer, appeared flustered when committee members questioned him about the owners of the businesses and his relationship with them. Taisague went as far as to plead his Fifth Amendment right (protection against self-incrimination) to not answer those questions, nearly landing him in contempt of his subpoena.

When Rep. Christina Sablan (D-Saipan) asked Taisague whether or not he had at least left the room when the panel was reviewing his company’s application, he respond that he couldn’t answer that and that he recused himself.

Meanwhile, Rep. Joel Camacho (R-Saipan) said that he can hardly believe that it was a coincidence that all the companies Taisague had a stake on were granted BOOST awards, some even as high as 40% of their requested amount.

Taisague is set to return before the committee today to continue to testify in his involvement in the BOOST grant program.