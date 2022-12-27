CUC to clear vegetation from Saipan residential power lines

Share











The Commonwealth Utilities Corp. is entering laterals or residential areas around Saipan to clear power lines of vegetations.

Vegetation is one of the major factors for power outages on Saipan and can be extremely hazardous when coming in contact with energized power lines. People and animals are at risk of electrocution when coming in contact with a tree or vine that is in direct contact with an energized power line.

CUC would greatly appreciate the assistance of the public to mark trees within their properties. Smaller vegetation such as bushes, miniature flame trees and banana trees that are not expected to reach the primary power lines will not be cut down and will only trimmed if within the 15 feet range unless the property owner or tenant provides permission to do so.

CUC will be working in collaboration with the mayor’s office to perform the debris pick-up and disposal. For any questions or concerns please visit https://cnmilaw.org/pdf/public laws/14/p114- 12.pdf or contact CUC customer service at (670) 664-4282. (PR)