Commonwealth Cancer Association debuts new logo

Posted on Sep 15 2022

The Commonwealth Cancer Association, Inc. publicly launched its new logo on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022 to better communicate a message of hope, survivorship, and solidarity to our community in the CNMI. The CCA would like to sincerely thank the leadership of Frankie Elliptico and his team at the Office of Institutional Advancement at Northern Marianas College for the contribution of their time and expertise while designing this logo.

In the photo above, you will see that the CCA’s new logo is a bird of paradise flower. It symbolizes freedom and hope—soaring over the suffering brought on by cancer, like birds soar over obstacles on land. The colors of the petals represent cancers that are prevalent in the CNMI, symbolically unifying our islands’ survivors and patients under a single logo.

This rebranding foreshadows larger changes currently in the works for the CCA, which will be implemented in the coming year. Board president, Roman ‘Bo’ Palacios, says this about the future of the CCA, “The CCA is moving forward with renewed moment and purpose. We’re so excited to begin to fully engage the community once again. Stay tuned!”

The CCA is a community-based cancer support organization that engages in cancer education and outreach, provides patient and cancer support, and serves as the liaison for cancer matters in the CNMI. The CCA thanks all its sponsors, donors, and individuals who contribute to its programs.

If you wish to contact the CCA, please email ccamarianas@gmail.com, or call +1 (670) 682-0050. For a direct line to our patient navigator, please call +1 (670) 682-0052. You can also visit our office at the Gualo Rai Plaza Building, located along Chalan Pale Arnold, Middle Road in Gualo Rai. (PR)

