BoS CEO Arroyo briefs CWA’s fourth session

Share











Building Optimism, Opportunities and Stability Together grant administrator and Bank of Saipan president and CEO John Arroyo joined the CNMI Women’s Entrepreneurs Project’s fourth session hosted by the CNMI’s Women Association yesterday at their headquarters on Capitol Hill.

The session drew 22 individuals, both in-person and on Zoom call. During his presentation, Arroyo was able to give the cohort a better understanding of BOOST, including background information of the program, and also answered the questions members of the cohort raised during the session.

Roxanne Diaz, independent contractor under the CNMI Women’s Association, shared some remarks with Saipan Tribune about the session.

“Today there was a great turnout. Having John answer questions, and just clarifying was very helpful,” she said “…We’re very excited about the amount of applications that have already been submitted. And I would say 99% of our participants for cohort 2 are also applying for the BOOST grant and we are very excited to boost our economy but also boost entrepreneurs’ hopeful goals, especially this year.”

The second cohort sessions, which is also held in partnership with the Small Business Development Network, have both men and women registered to be a part of it and these individuals have been receiving step by step guidance on working through BOOST applications, and business planning.

Diaz also explained the benefit of the sessions, saying that if some individuals were not able to receive BOOST funding, at least they still have the knowledge, and still more opportunities of aid from other agencies that are willing to help small business owners as they serve the community’s needs.

“Just helping our local community with what they need and just helping them [through] networking with different resources.”

Diaz mentioned that previous sessions had included speakers from the Commonwealth Economic Development Authority as well as the Department of Commerce. She also made mention of the State Small Business Credit Initiative funding, which will be coming up soon for small businesses.

“We are very happy that there is a push for supporting our local entrepreneurs but also our small business owners. The longterm goal is to continue this program, and also continue to network with the different entities that can support small business and local entrepreneurship [for the] long term.”

She expressed her appreciation and thanks toward Arroyo for his involvement and contribution in yesterday’s session, Will Castro, the chief of staff of Gov. Ralph DLG Torres, and Torres himself for the opportunity and also the availability of the BOOST grant.