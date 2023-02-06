Community Briefs – February 7, 2023

Share











Public warned of rip currents

There is a high risk of rip currents through late Sunday night.

Based on the information received from the National Weather Service in Guam and compiled at the CNMI Emergency Operations Center State Warning Point, dangerous rip currents are present in east facing reefs of the Marianas through late Tuesday night. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

Rip risk may briefly decrease to moderate on Wednesday night but an east swell will rebuild again on Thursday through the weekend.

The public is reminded to stay out of the water along east facing reef lines. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don’t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. (PR)

4.3-magnitude quake in Pagan region

At 7:40am on Feb. 6, 2023, a report of a 4.3-magnitude earthquake occurred at 18.385°N 145.310°E of the Pagan region in the Northern Mariana Islands. Currently, there are no tsunami warnings or advisories issued by the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center. For more information, contact the CNMI EOC State Warning Point at (670)-237-8000. (PR)