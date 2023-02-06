GMS Falcons bag places in various competitions
Middle School students of Green Meadow School bagged ribbons at the January competitions of the Junior Thespian and National Junior Speech and Debate held at Oleai Elementary School and Kagman High School on two consecutive weekends.
The administration would like to congratulate the following students who also qualified for the regional competitions this February. They are:
• Nelisa Nicole Acaba, 3rd place, Duet Acting
• Isabella Mallari, 3rd place, Duet Acting
• Elesha Louise Manansala, 3rd place, Impromptu Speaking B
• Elesha Louise Manansala, 5th place, DUO B
• Paula Bernardo, 5th place, DUO B
• Paul Bernardo, 4th place, Story Telling B
• Avei Miguel Aumentado, 4th place, Poetry A