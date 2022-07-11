COMMUNITY BRIEFS – July 12, 2022

Share











Youth Congress session on Saturday

The 18th CNMI Youth Congress will convene its First Day, 8th Regular Session on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at 11am in the House of Representatives chamber. (PR)

Guam PTAC offers free webinars

The Guam Procurement Technical Assistance Center is offering free webinars in July 2022. Webinars run from 10am to 11:30am and will be conducted via Zoom. Links to the live webinar and the webinar evaluation will be emailed to all registered attendees 15 minutes before the start of the webinar.

• July 14, 2022 – Federal Contract Opportunities – SAM.gov is the portal for Federal Contract Opportunities. The Guam PTAC will show you how to use the website to ensure you do not miss any opportunities. Opportunity types, search filters, and search strategies will be discussed.

• July 21, 2022 – How to Get HUBZone Certified – All of Guam and the CNMI are HUBZones. The Guam PTAC will take you through the certification process, the required supporting documents, and follow-up requirements from SBA.

• July 28, 2022 – How to Get WOSB Certified – WOSB is an official SBA certification program. We will discuss the online certification process as well as supporting document requirements.

To register, visit: https://www.guamptac.com/news-and-events.php. (PR)

MVA office closure and relocation

Due to office relocation, the Marianas Visitors Authority office on Saipan remain closed to walk-in customers through Wednesday, July 13, 2022. Normal office hours will resume on Thursday, July 14, 2022, at the new office location on the first floor of Gold Beach Hotel on Beach Road in Garapan. For assistance, contact the office at info@mymarianas.com or 1 (670) 664-3200. (PR)