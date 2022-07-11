Torres proposes to allocate $32.62M in ARPA funds for FY 2023 budget

Share











Gov. Ralph DLG Torres’ recent revised proposed budget for the operation of the CNMI government and related agencies in fiscal year 2023 will allocate a total of $32.62 million of American Rescue Plan Act funding, which doubles his initial April 1 submission of $16.09 million in ARPA monies.

According to the governor’s revised proposed budget submitted to the Legislature, $30.93 million is allocated for 2,103 full time employees and $1.69 for all others, for a grand total of $32,62 million in ARPA funding for the central government.

The governor’s initial budget proposal was $16.09 million in total ARPA money for the central government, covering 2,069 FTEs.

Among the major changes in the revised budget using ARPA are under the total independent programs, which now have $14.08 million, compared to only $1.29 million for 109 FTEs in the initial submission.

In the revised budget proposal for independent programs, $400,000 is allocated to the Northern Marianas Sports Association to support athletes; $49,182 for the CNMI Scholarship Office; $616,204 for Substance Abuse Prevention, $1.17 million for the elected attorney general, $1.89 million for Active Employee DC Employer Contribution, $104,442 for the Joeten Kiyu Public Library, and $26,706 for the Commonwealth Museum $26,706.

Under independent programs, there will be within-grade increases of $1.66 million and equitable adjustment wages in the amount of $881,965.

The revised budget submission reflects changes to ARPA funding that primarily includes funding for the remaining 20% of wages to maintain 80-hour work weeks.

Under other programs, $1.25 million is allocated for the Northern Marianas College, and $1.37 million for the Marianas Visitors Authority, for a grand total of $2.62 million.

Under the Executive Branch, from $10.81 million in the initial budget proposal, it increased to $11.85 million.

For Rota, from $1.67 million it went slightly down to $1.61 million.

For Tinian and Aguiguan, from $1.47 million it increased to $1.57 million.

For Saipan Mayor and Municipal Council, from $564,585 it decreased to $466,300.

For boards and commissions, from $265,229 it increased to $411,845. From zero proposed budget for Cannabis Commission board, $70,048 is now allocated for six FTEs.

Torres’ revised proposed budget for fiscal year 2023 from the general funds increased the net budgetary resources from $101.35 million to $104.35 million.