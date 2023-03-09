COMMUNITY BRIEFS – March 10, 2023

SSHS PTSA meeting on March 22

The Saipan Southern High School PTSA will have its quarterly meeting on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, from 5:30pm to 6:30om, at the SSHS cafeteria. For more information, contact (670) 237-3710 o email saipansouthernhs@gmail.com. (PR)

Water service interruption in San Vicente

There will be a scheduled water service interruption today, March 10, 2023, in San Vicente.

Time: 12:30pm to 4:30pm
Area affected: South San Vicente, Upper Dandan Homestead, Naftan and Obyan
Purpose: To isolate a mainline leak located on Kattan Hudda in South San Vicente area

Road way(s) affected: CUC operators will be working on the shoulder of the eastbound lane on Kattan Hudda Road. For the safety of our staff, we advised motorists to use caution and to slow down while in the area. (PR)

Waterline repair in As Perdido extended to today

Due to extent of repairs necessary for a mainline leak on As Perdido Road near the Texas Road intersection, the public advisory for areas of As Gonno, Koblerville, As Perdido, Chalan Piao, San Antonio, Chalan Kanoa, and Susupe will be extended until 8am today, March 10, 2023.

The Commonwealth Utilities Corp. has contracted the repair work in order to expedite the restoration of water services. Customers in the affected areas— As Gonno, Koblerville, As Perdido, Chalan Piao, San Antonio, Chalan Kanoa and Susupe—are asked to conserve water during this interruption and to avoid the construction zone on As Perdido Road.

For the safety of the men and women on the job site, motorists are advised to take alternative routes as an eastbound lane on As Perdido Road will be closed for the duration of the repair. (PR)

CBMA soliciting assistance for Project: CNMI Restore

The Commonwealth Bureau of Military Affairs is notifying civil engineers, contractors, labor unions, and the public that it has solicited no-cost assistance from the U.S. Department of Defense’s Innovative Readiness Training Program.

The assistance will include a deliberate civil survey assessment of existing social, economic, governmental, legal, environmental, healthcare, educational, or infrastructure systems within the community for perceived vulnerabilities and identify areas for future improvements for Saipan, Tinian, and Rota during the timeframe of spring/summer of fiscal year 2023.

Anyone who has any questions or wishes to express any opposition to military assistance for this project may contact Daniel Aquino, special assistant to the governor for military affairs, at 670-788-0935, or by email at daniel.aquino@gov.mp; or by mail at Caller Box 10007; Saipan, MP 96950. (PR)

Tsunami evacuation planning needs your input

The CNMI Homeland Security and Emergency Management and Pacific Coastal Research and Planning is holding town hall meetings across Saipan and are inviting the community to lend their input. The town hall meetings will take place every Tuesdays and Thursdays from March 7 until March 16.

The session for residents of Susupe and the areas of Chalan Kanoa close to Susupe will be at Marianas High School on Tuesday, March 14, and for those in San Antonio and Chalan Kanoa, the last session will be held on Thursday, March 16, at the Hopwood Jr. High School. All sessions will be from 5pm until 7pm.

To see the current and monthly updated tsunami evacuation zones for each island in the NMI go to https://arcg.is/H0P48.

For more information, email Mario Kaipat at Mario.Kaipat@cnmihsem.gov.mp or contact Robbie Greene at Robbie.Greene@PacificCRP.org. (Chrystal Marino)

