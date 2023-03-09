USCG conducts search and rescue exercise with partners in Chuuk

By
|
Posted on Mar 10 2023

Tag:
Share

Members of U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam conduct a search and rescue exercise in Weno, Chuuk, the Federated States of Micronesia, from Feb. 21, 2023. In attendance were 27 members from various agencies, including the Chuuk Department of Public Safety in Weno and Udot, the Chuuk Disaster Emergency Operations Center, the Chuuk Fire Division, and the Weno Municipal Police. (Lt.Cmdr. Christine Igisomar)

WENO, CHUUK, Federated States of Micronesia—Members of U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam conducted a search and rescue exercise in Weno, Chuuk in the Federated States of Micronesia from Feb. 20 to 23, 2023.

In attendance were 27 members from various agencies, including the Chuuk Department of Public Safety in Weno and Udot, the Chuuk Disaster Emergency Operations Center, the Chuuk Fire Division, and the Weno Municipal Police.

“After COVID, the Forces Micronesia team was eager to continue the great relationship we have with Chuuk state search and rescue partners,” said Lt. Christine Igisomar, U.S. Coast Guard maritime adviser to the Compact of Free Association nations. “We are happy to be back in Chuuk state and admire our partners’ intimate knowledge of their waters. We learned as much from them as we hope they learned from us.”

The exercise began with a review of search patterns and simulated cases within the Chuuk lagoon. The following day, attendees participated in on-water search pattern training and drills. U.S. Coast Guard members received local knowledge from attendees, which will aid in future search planning, especially for overdue cases in Chuuk. The Coast Guard team also visited the Emergency Operations Center to understand better the capabilities and unique challenges associated with conducted search and rescue in Chuuk.

U.S. Coast Guard members also took part in an office call with Chuuk Gov. Alexander Narruhn. During the meetings, U.S. Coast Guard members expressed gratitude for the hospitality from and partnership with local maritime law enforcement teams. With continued training opportunities, the Service looks to enjoy a long-lasting partnership with Chuuk state and its search and rescue professionals.

Members of U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam in Chuuk for a search and rescue exercise, conduct an office call with the Governor of Chuuk, Alexander Narruhn, in Weno, Chuuk, the Federated States of Micronesia, on Feb. 22, 2023. (U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micrones)

“Continuing to build the capacity of our FSM partners, especially in search and rescue, remains a high priority,” said Capt. Nick Simmons, commander of U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam. “We respect the deep connection of the FSM people with the ocean, and we hope that in the off chance something goes wrong at sea, our partners are equipped with the tools to effectively bring someone home. The U.S. Coast Guard team’s partnership with Chuuk state is valuable to that continued effort.”

U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam comprises nearly 300 personnel throughout the response, prevention, administrative, and logistics departments supporting the Joint Rescue Sub-Center, three fast response cutters, a small boat station, and a marine safety detachment in Saipan. The unit provides a significant portion of the U.S. Coast Guard’s enduring regional presence serving the people of the Pacific by conducting our six major operational mission programs: maritime law enforcement, maritime response, maritime prevention, marine transportation system management, maritime security operations, and defense operations. (USCG)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

0

USCG, partners welcome first cruise ships to visit Guam since pandemic

Posted On Mar 08 2023
, By
0

USCG delivers 4,500 lbs of supplies to FSM atolls

Posted On Mar 07 2023
, By
0

Students complete USCG captain’s license training at 500 Sails CMTC

Posted On Feb 09 2023
, By
0

USCG, FSM collaborate under expanded bilateral agreement

Posted On Jan 13 2023
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

This poll is no longer accepting votes

Do you support repealing the “touchback” provision governing the CNMI’s foreign workers program?
Vote

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2023 - April 2023 Issue

Today’s Front Page

March 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 8, 2023

Posted On Mar 08 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - February 27, 2023

Posted On Feb 27 2023
Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - February 23, 2023

Posted On Feb 23 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

March 10, 2023, 6:15 AM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
27°C
real feel: 30°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 78%
wind speed: 3 m/s E
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:28 AM
sunset: 6:26 PM
© 2023 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune